PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Move Reportedly Close Amid Rumours

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund after sporting director Patrick Kluivert met with him to discuss a €70 million move.

According to German outlet Bild (h/t Metro's Chris Davie), the Ligue 1 outfit have offered him a three-year deal worth €42 (£27 million) in total.

Aubameyang has three years left on his deal with Dortmund but the Bundesliga club "have refused to rule out" his sale.

