    PSG Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Move Reportedly Close Amid Rumours

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    Dortmund's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after the second goal for Dortmund during the German Cup DFB Pokal semifinal football match between FC Bayern Munich and BVB Borussia Dortmund in Munich, on April 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Christof STACHE / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / (Photo credit should read CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
    CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund after sporting director Patrick Kluivert met with him to discuss a €70 million move.

    According to German outlet Bild (h/t Metro's Chris Davie), the Ligue 1 outfit have offered him a three-year deal worth €42 (£27 million) in total.

    Aubameyang has three years left on his deal with Dortmund but the Bundesliga club "have refused to rule out" his sale.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

