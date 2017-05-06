Kentucky Derby 2017 Horses: Contenders and Race-Day Overview for Entire Field

Kentucky Derby 2017 Horses: Contenders and Race-Day Overview for Entire FieldMay 6, 2017
Always Dreaming will start the 2017 Kentucky Derby from Post 5 on Saturday, while fellow contender Classic Empire has been handed Post 14.
Following Wednesday's draw, we now have a clear picture of how the field will line up in the 143rd Run for the Roses.
The horses will be competing for a $2 million purse, with $1.24 million of that going to the victor.
While Always Dreaming and Classic Empire are seen as the contenders to beat, it's an open 20-horse field with a number of others capable of producing a surprise at Churchill Downs.
The post time starts at 6:34 p.m. ET, and with the 10-furlong race lasting just two minutes, it's not to be missed.
Here's a complete breakdown of the post positions from Wednesday's draw:
|2017 Kentucky Derby: Complete Order After Post Draw
|Post
|Horse
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1
|Lookin At Lee
|Corey Lanerie
|Steve Asmussen
|2
|Thunder Snow
|Christophe Soumillon
|Saeed bin Suroor
|3
|Fast and Accurate
|Channing Hill
|Mike Maker
|4
|Untrapped
|Ricardo Santana Jr.
|Steve Asmussen
|5
|Always Dreaming
|John Velazquez
|Todd Pletcher
|6
|State of Honor
|Jose Lezcano
|Mark Casse
|7
|Girvin
|Mike Smith
|Joe Sharp
|8
|Hence
|Florent Geroux
|Steve Asmussen
|9
|Irap
|Mario Gutierrez
|Doug O’Neill
|10
|Gunnevera
|Javier Castellano
|Antonio Sano
|11
|Battle of Midway
|Flavien Prat
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|12
|Sonneteer
|Kent Desormeaux
|Keith Desormeaux
|13
|J Boys Echo
|Luis Saez
|Dale Romans
|14
|Classic Empire
|Julien Leparoux
|Mark Casse
|15
|McCraken
|Brian Hernandez Jr.
|Ian Wilkes
|16
|Tapwrit
|Jose Ortiz
|Todd Pletcher
|17
|Irish War Cry
|Rajiv Maragh
|Graham Motion
|18
|Gormley
|Victor Espinoza
|John Shirreffs
|19
|Practical Joke
|Joel Rosario
|Chad Brown
|20
|Patch
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Todd Pletcher
Classic Empire will line up alongside fellow contender McCraken in Posts 14 and 15, respectively.
Post 14 has only ever produced two winners with the most recent being in 1961, while American Pharoah won from No. 15 two years ago.
The Daily Racing Form's Jay Privman believes both have done well in the draw, though:
Jay Privman @DRFPrivman
RLT, think posts 14 (Classic Empire), 15 (McCraken) are advantageous, since they are last stall in main gate, first in aux gate; gap between5/3/2017, 9:20:24 PM
McCraken's prior experience of racing and winning at Churchill Downs puts him in with a good chance of competing for at least a podium place here, while Classic Empire has several impressive wins under his belt including in the Arkansas Derby last month.
Classic Empire's trainer Mark Casse was happy with how the draw went, per BloodHorse.com's Alicia Wincze Hughes:
Alicia Wincze Hughes @BH_AHughes
Said Casse "It worked out perfect. I love having State of Honor right outside Always Dreaming & I like Classic Empire being able to watch"5/3/2017, 3:54:45 PM
Alicia Wincze Hughes @BH_AHughes
Added Casse on ML fave Classic Empire in post 14 "That's good. A couple of the key contenders are outside of us, which is kind of nice."5/3/2017, 3:53:33 PM
Rival Always Dreaming has reason to be pleased, too.
According to Christina Moore of America's Best Racing, while the outside gates have become more successful in recent years, no position has produced more winners than Post 5 with nine victorious horses starting there, including 2014 winner California Chrome.
The colt beat the field into submission when he won the Florida Derby earlier this year and has trained aggressively since arriving in Kentucky.
The DRF's Marcus Hersh believes he may be a little too explosive:
Marcus Hersh @DRFHersh
No vid but can tell you he still is feeling potentially too good for his own good. Draw reins keeping him on the ground. Powder keg. https://t.co/pI5WWgQyQO5/3/2017, 10:52:21 AM
That could translate well in the race or perhaps act as a hindrance, but as far as the inside gates go he'll have a strong starting position at least.
So too will Gunnevera from Post 10, which has also produced nine winners. He won the Fountain of Youth Stakes in March, though he only mustered third in Florida behind Always Dreaming and State of Honor.
Irish War Cry is another contender, but as DRF's David Grening noted, he could be up against it because of his post position:
David Grening @DRFGrening
Irish War Cry draws post 17. Post 17 is 0 for 38 in the Kentucky Derby.5/3/2017, 3:11:40 PM
Of course, that's not to say he can't win—he has won four of his five career races and beat both Gunnevera and Classic Empire at the Holy Bull Stakes.
The field is particularly open this year, and with the possible exception of Irish War Cry, all the major contenders have received favourable post positions.
The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at Churchill Downs—it could be the closest contest for some time.