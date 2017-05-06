    Kentucky Derby 2017 Horses: Contenders and Race-Day Overview for Entire Field

    Always Dreaming will start the 2017 Kentucky Derby from Post 5 on Saturday, while fellow contender Classic Empire has been handed Post 14.

    Following Wednesday's draw, we now have a clear picture of how the field will line up in the 143rd Run for the Roses.

    The horses will be competing for a $2 million purse, with $1.24 million of that going to the victor.

    While Always Dreaming and Classic Empire are seen as the contenders to beat, it's an open 20-horse field with a number of others capable of producing a surprise at Churchill Downs.

    The post time starts at 6:34 p.m. ET, and with the 10-furlong race lasting just two minutes, it's not to be missed.

    Here's a complete breakdown of the post positions from Wednesday's draw:

    2017 Kentucky Derby: Complete Order After Post Draw
    PostHorseJockeyTrainer
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher
    Classic Empire will line up alongside fellow contender McCraken in Posts 14 and 15, respectively.

    Post 14 has only ever produced two winners with the most recent being in 1961, while American Pharoah won from No. 15 two years ago.

    The Daily Racing Form's Jay Privman believes both have done well in the draw, though:

    McCraken's prior experience of racing and winning at Churchill Downs puts him in with a good chance of competing for at least a podium place here, while Classic Empire has several impressive wins under his belt including in the Arkansas Derby last month.

    Classic Empire's trainer Mark Casse was happy with how the draw went, per BloodHorse.com's Alicia Wincze Hughes:

    Rival Always Dreaming has reason to be pleased, too.

    According to Christina Moore of America's Best Racing, while the outside gates have become more successful in recent years, no position has produced more winners than Post 5 with nine victorious horses starting there, including 2014 winner California Chrome.

    The colt beat the field into submission when he won the Florida Derby earlier this year and has trained aggressively since arriving in Kentucky.

    The DRF's Marcus Hersh believes he may be a little too explosive:

    That could translate well in the race or perhaps act as a hindrance, but as far as the inside gates go he'll have a strong starting position at least.

    So too will Gunnevera from Post 10, which has also produced nine winners. He won the Fountain of Youth Stakes in March, though he only mustered third in Florida behind Always Dreaming and State of Honor.

    Irish War Cry is another contender, but as DRF's David Grening noted, he could be up against it because of his post position:

    Of course, that's not to say he can't win—he has won four of his five career races and beat both Gunnevera and Classic Empire at the Holy Bull Stakes.

    The field is particularly open this year, and with the possible exception of Irish War Cry, all the major contenders have received favourable post positions.

    The stage is set for a thrilling showdown at Churchill Downs—it could be the closest contest for some time.