Nate Diaz Could Be Done Fighting in UFC, Dana White Says

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White isn't sure if Nate Diaz will ever fight again.

"If they want to fight next week or if they never want to fight again, that's up to them," he said when talking about Diaz and his brother, Nick, per TMZ Sports. "It's not up to me."

"They don't seem like they wanna fight...either one of them," he continued.

White said the UFC offered multiple fights to both brothers.

According to Nate Diaz's UFC profile, he sports a 20-11 career record. He last appeared at UFC 202 when he lost to Conor McGregor by majority decision in a rematch of his UFC 196 victory over McGregor.

Diaz recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and said McGregor only won by decision because the company wanted him to, and White responded by calling the notion "crazy talk," per TMZ.