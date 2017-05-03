Reggie Chevis Transferring to Houston from Texas A&M

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Reggie Chevis will transfer to Houston, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.

Chevis has one year of eligibility remaining and after graduating in May, he will be eligible to play immediately with his new team. He appeared in 12 games this past season with the Aggies after playing just three the previous two seasons.

The former linebacker excelled in his conversion to the defensive line, finishing with 25 tackles, two for a loss, and one sack.

He will now try to continue improving for Houston, which ranked 30th in the country in opponent points per game and already has a strong defensive line led by Ed Oliver.

The squad had a bit of a disappointing finish to the year after beating Oklahoma and jumping out to a 5-0 start. Unfortunately, it ended the year with a 9-4 record with head coach Tom Herman leaving for Texas.

New coach Major Applewhite will now need to keep the team competitive, and adding players of Chevis' ability will go a long way.