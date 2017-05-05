Stephen Piscotty Placed on 10-Day DL with Hamstring Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The St. Louis Cardinals placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to a right hamstring strain, the team announced.

To take his place on the roster, the Cards recalled outfielder Tommy Pham from Triple-A.

The 26-year-old Piscotty exited Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning when he came up injured after grounding out.

Per David Wilhelm of the Belleville News-Democrat, Piscotty wasn't overly concerned about his injury following the game:

"I had an MRI and I had a very, very mild muscle spasm. It's good news. I'll be evaluated in the morning and go from there. Everything is encouraging after the fact. I hadn't felt anything like that in a while, so it kind of shocked me a little bit. There is some tightening in it, but there's no damage. Walking around now, it's decent. It's a little sore. It's going to be a pain-tolerance thing."

Early struggles have been the story of the season for Piscotty, who has been working on fixing his swing.

“There are certain adjustments that are going to take some time because I’m not used to operating it the way I have been,” Piscotty told reporters. “If you think about the tens of thousands of times I’ve hit a baseball, I’ve been lunging forward and now I’m back, so my contact point is off. I need a little recalibrating, is how I would describe it.”

Piscotty missed two games in April after being hit in the head and obviously struggled to regain his form after coming back. These injuries are unrelated, but it's a disappointing start for a guy the Cardinals looked at as a building block.

Piscotty is hitting .241 with two home runs and 11 RBI for St. Louis so far this season.

The Cardinals already had depth concerns in the outfield prior to Piscotty's injury, but Dexter Fowler left Thursday's game as well.

With Piscotty on the shelf, Pham figures to get plenty of playing time, while Matt Adams may once again see action in the outfield as well after struggling there earlier in the season.