Noah Syndergaard Placed on 10-Day DL with Finger Injury

Noah Syndergaard Placed on 10-Day DL with Finger InjuryMay 29, 2018
The New York Mets announced Tuesday that pitcher Noah Syndergaard has suffered a strained ligament in his right index finger and is headed to the 10-day disabled list:
New York Mets @Mets
Noah Syndergaard was examined today at The Hospital for Special Surgery for soreness in his right index finger. A MRI and clinical examination confirmed a strained ligament in the finger. Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-Day Disabled List, retroactive to May 26.
Any pitcher injury is a significant concern for the Mets, who have been unable to keep their starters on the mound in recent years. Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler have been in and out of the rotation, while Syndergaard himself was limited to just seven starts in 2017.
The 6'6" right-hander has been effective when on the field, tallying a 2.97 ERA last season after finishing eighth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2016.
This season, Syndergaard has a 3.06 ERA and a 4-1 record in 11 starts.
An elite pitcher coming off an injury-filled season always creates plenty of concern. Considering Syndergaard is under team control through at least the 2021 campaign, the Mets will likely remain cautious to make sure his long-term health remains a priority, though it appears his latest injury is a relatively mild one.
In the meantime, New York will hope Jacob deGrom and Matz can stay healthy to keep the team afloat.
Syndergaard Hits DL with Index Finger Soreness