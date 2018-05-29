Noah Syndergaard Placed on 10-Day DL with Finger Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets announced Tuesday that pitcher Noah Syndergaard has suffered a strained ligament in his right index finger and is headed to the 10-day disabled list:

Any pitcher injury is a significant concern for the Mets, who have been unable to keep their starters on the mound in recent years. Steven Matz and Zack Wheeler have been in and out of the rotation, while Syndergaard himself was limited to just seven starts in 2017.

The 6'6" right-hander has been effective when on the field, tallying a 2.97 ERA last season after finishing eighth in National League Cy Young Award voting in 2016.

This season, Syndergaard has a 3.06 ERA and a 4-1 record in 11 starts.

An elite pitcher coming off an injury-filled season always creates plenty of concern. Considering Syndergaard is under team control through at least the 2021 campaign, the Mets will likely remain cautious to make sure his long-term health remains a priority, though it appears his latest injury is a relatively mild one.

In the meantime, New York will hope Jacob deGrom and Matz can stay healthy to keep the team afloat.