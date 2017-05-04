Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Los Angeles' Offseason Plans

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Like any other franchise watching the playoffs from the couch, the Los Angeles Lakers charge into the offseason with a positive hue cast over every step of the way.

But this year simply feels different. There's a hope another major superstar decides the Lakers are an attractive destination again now that the roster seems reloaded and Kobe Bryant's shadow shrinks by the year.

But there's also franchise legend Magic Johnson in charge. There's also the fact nobody has veered from the long-term rebuilding plan, which now has D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram and Julius Randle surrounded by a strong supporting cast set to improve via either free agency and a top draft selection, if not both.

It almost seems like a franchise ready to emerge from hibernation. As such, it's worth analyzing the latest buzz around the Lakers as the front office cements an offseason plan.

All Things Paul George

Paul George is the big target for the Lakers this offseason.

One problem—he's still under contract with the Indiana Pacers.

But if George is ever going to leave the Pacers before the contract expires, it seems like now. George hasn't been shy about wanting to win, in Indiana or elsewhere, and the Pacers have simply outright failed to surround him with enough talent to do so in the top-heavy Eastern Conference.

After the Pacers suffered a sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, USA Today's Sam Amick wrote the following: "Whether in free agency two summers from now or via trade before then, the four-time All-Star is still hellbent on joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe now more than ever."

This, at the least, is something Lakers fans should monitor. Amick also noted that Larry Bird stepping back from his role as president doesn't have an impact on George's situation, which stands to reason that he'll seriously have his eyes on the Lakers this time next year, provided the Pacers aren't allowed to offer him the designated player extension if he makes an all-NBA team.

On paper, the idea the Lakers manage a trade for George this year knowing he could simply walk to town next offseason for nothing in the way of assets besides a new contract seems unlikely. But if he demands out, the Lakers have assets such as high draft selections and any of the young pieces mentioned above to move in a transaction. Keep in mind, though, if George wants to compete for titles with the Lakers, logic says he'll wait another year so the team doesn't sacrifice any of its young talent to get him.

Lakers fans have been down this road before with superstars having a supposed interest in the formerly ailing franchise. But this is different—George hails from California. This is a double-edged sword, though, as his interest is very real, but it doesn't necessarily end the drought of superstars viewing the Lakers as a priority destination.

Either way, it's worth keeping a close eye on the moves the Pacers make to surround George with talent, whether he lands on an all-NBA team and if he makes any demands of the front office. As expected, the Lakers seem to top his list.

Draft Plans

The rest of the challenges facing the Lakers this offseason aren't nearly as difficult.

For instance, the high draft selection. The Lakers will likely have their choice of top points such as Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball or De'Aaron Fox, not to mention forwards like Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

As ESPN.com's Chad Ford noted, the team has its eye on Ball: "The Lakers appear to be enamored with Ball, a local product who could add star power to a team desperately in search of it. But they'll likely have to land in the top two to get him."

Ball landing in Los Angeles is almost too perfect. His father, LaVar Ball, is a character who keeps making headline after headline. He's a high-intelligence, pass-first guard who could bump Russell to the 2 and craft rather interesting lineups, with or without George.

Best of all, Ball has said he wants to be a member of the Lakers, even if it means not being the top pick in the draft.

There's an allure to one of the draft's top players making it clear he wants to play in Los Angeles. It's like free agency—if a talented player wants to help rebuild the Lakers, it's a bonus on top of getting a talented player.

Ball is just one of many ways the Lakers could go near the top of the draft. But after hearing almost endlessly about how much Ball likes the Lakers, rumblings hint the feeling is mutual.

Luol Deng Update

As more of a housecleaning note, veteran forward Luol Deng just underwent surgery for a pectoral injury.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Deng should be back in time for training camp.

It's an interesting note in large part because it sounds like the Lakers have a mind to keep the 32-year-old veteran on the roster going into next season. He's a big cap hit after inking a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason, per Spotrac, a high price to pay for a guy who averaged all of 7.6 points and 1.3 assists per game, both career lows.

Deng is a nice veteran presence for a blossoming team, but alongside Timofey Mozgov, he's a pricey name the Lakers had to overpay to secure on a market littered with players shying away from the idea of helping the Lakers rebuild.

But as noted above, the perception of the Lakers continues to change. This shift means more chances for Magic and the front office to improve the roster, so it's worth keeping an eye on the rumblings surrounding Deng as the summer progresses.

