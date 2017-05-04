B/R Kicks: The Best Playoff Sneakers Worn so Far

B/R Kicks: The Best Playoff Sneakers Worn so FarMay 4, 2017
With the NBA playoffs in full swing, our mission at Bleacher Report Kicks was to bring you some of the best kicks worn thus far by your favorite NBA stars.
This list is filled with some of the usual suspects plus a few outlier choices. The common thread between them all? A unique affinity for great footwear.
Join us on an odyssey, as we navigate across the country, selecting eight of the very best playoff kicks worn throughout the early stages of the NBA postseason.
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro 'Vachetta Tan'
Who: Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris
Sneaker Worn: Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Vachetta Tan"
Nike outdid itself releasing the "Vachetta Tan" collection during the first quarter of 2017. The pack's two shining stars were LeBron James' Air Zoom Generation and of course, the timeless Air Foamposite Pro.
There weren't many copies of the Air Foamposite Pro "Vachetta Tan" to be had on NBA floors this year. Leave it to Washington Wizards forward, not to mention longtime sneaker enthusiast, Markieff Morris to show us what the sneaker was all about.
Morris wore the Vachetta Tans during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Atlanta Hawks. Besides the action that went down on the court, Morris' Timberland-like Foams were the biggest takeaway from that opening contest.
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3 'Player Exclusive'
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving
Sneaker Worn: Nike Kyrie 3 "Player Exclusive"
Say what you want about Kyrie Irving, but the 25-year-old guard has helped turn the Cleveland Cavaliers into a fierce championship contender. In the footwear sphere, Irving has also laid claim to the throne.
Against the Toronto Raptors in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Irving shattered expectations for his signature shoe by rocking this ultraclean, hypersmooth version of the Nike Kyrie 3. Using a royal blue Swoosh to make a statement, this all-white sneaker—with a mellowed sole—presented itself as an elegant, yet direct offering.
Irving's entire postseason shoe collection has remained a talking point. Using white as a creative base, the Kyrie 3 has taken on new life since the regular season finished up.
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. 'DeRozan Player Exclusive'
Who: Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan
Sneaker Worn: Nike Kobe A.D. "DeRozan Player Exclusive"
If you've followed any of our sneaker coverage this past season, you'd be familiar with how Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan has taken over Kobe Bryant's sneaker legacy.
DeRozan spent the entire 2016-17 campaign unloading fire choices fresh out of the Black Mamba's footwear vault. During Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, DeRozan wore perhaps his best pair to date: The Nike exclusive "DeRozan" PE.
This shoe was designed to reflect DeRozan's love for not only Bryant, but his home city of Compton, California. Perhaps the cleanest rendition released to date, the DeRozan PE features a multicolored Black Mamba logo, stone wall heel and proliferated upper.
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 14 'Player Exclusive'
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James
Sneaker Worn: Nike LeBron 14 "Player Exclusive"
All of the unrelenting chatter about the Cleveland Cavaliers faltering is looking a bit premature these days. Behind the world-beating ways of LeBron James, the Cavs swept the Indiana Pacers and have already got out to a 2-0 series lead against the Toronto Raptors.
James has controlled the tempo of each game all while sporting "Player Exclusive" versions of his kicks. As the modern-day Michael Jordan—the best player in the universe—James' sneakers have become part of his mystique.
This black and red Nike LeBron 14 stood out during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, as James racked up 39 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Getting buckets and stunting in a dope pair of kicks? Guess it's all in a day's work for the King.
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D.
Who: Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas
Sneaker Worn: Nike Kobe A.D.
Often times a sneaker becomes special because of the meaning behind it. After the tragic passing of his younger sister Chyna, as reported by the News Tribune's Craig Sailor, Thomas decided to play against the Chicago Bulls during the opening round of the NBA playoffs.
He honored his sister by writing her name and the heartfelt "R.I.P Lil Sis" message across this Boston Celtics' colored Nike Kobe A.D. The story of her death remains a devastating reminder that life is anything but expected. Our continued thoughts and support goes out to the entire Thomas family.
P.J.Tucker: Nike Air Yeezy 2 'Red October'
Who: Toronto Raptors forward P.J. Tucker
Sneaker Worn: Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red October"
Your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. Sneaker lord P.J. Tucker wore a pair of Nike Air Yeezy 2 "Red Octobers" against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Dating back to his debut in the NBA, Tucker has maintained his spot alongside the top footwear tastemakers in the league. Few guys consistently break out heat like the Toronto Raptors forward.
Sometimes not having your own signature shoe is actually best for business. Tucker's countless choices of classic Air Jordans and Yeezys remind us of this on a nightly basis.
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3 'Cream'
Who: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving
Sneaker Worn: Nike Kyrie 3 "Cream"
When you see a beautiful shoe like the Nike Kyrie 3 "Cream," the question becomes, "Why can't these be released to the general public?"
The Nike Kyrie 3 Cream is soaked in a buttercream base coat with red splatter effects layered across the midsole and a daunting navy blue and red Swoosh emblem to bode. Usually, beauty is reserved for the eye of the beholder. But with the Kyrie 3 Cream, it's safe to say everyone can get down with these sneaks.
With our fingers crossed for a general release sometime in the distant future, all we can do now is appreciate the greatness that is the Cream Kyrie 3.
James Harden: Adidas Harden Vol. 1 'Home'
Who: Houston Rockets guard James Harden
Sneaker Worn: Adidas Harden Vol. 1 "Home"
James Harden doesn't need your fancy "Player Exclusive" models. You can keep them. He's happy decimating anyone on an NBA court rocking signature colorways of his debut sneaker.
The Adidas Harden Vol. 1 has made the rounds as an MVP-caliber sneaker, and throughout the playoffs, we've seen the Beard rock the "Home" edition to carry his squad.
A delicate red colorway pieced together with a white toe-cap breathes life into these kicks. They remain a top NBA on-foot asset, thanks to a sense of creativity and Harden's self-enduring flare.
All stats and information courtesy of NBA.com, unless noted otherwise.