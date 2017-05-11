Top 8 Reasons to Be Excited About the New York Giants in 2017

3 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

In 2016, the Giants had the worst tight ends groups in the NFC East.

Per Pro Football Focus, out of 13 ranked division tight ends, Larry Donnell and Will Tye finished 12th and 13th overall respectively, while rookie Jerell Adams finished eighth.

The struggles of the 2016 Giants tight ends were painful to watch. None packed a punch in run blocking—Donnell and Tye finished 11th and 13th respectively in the division while Adams finished seventh.

Production in the passing game wasn’t any better. Based on division tight ends with at least 20 pass targets, none of the Giants tight ends averaged more than 8.2 yards per reception or averaged more than 4.0 yards after the catch.

Reese took note of that, and brought in reinforcements for both areas. He signed unrestricted free agent Rhett Ellison, a blocking tight end/fullback hybrid who was the NFC North’s second-best run-blocking tight end last year.

He also drafted tight end Evan Engram in the first round, a Jordan Reed/Jermichael Finley clone who was the fastest tight end at the 2017 combine (4.42), and the second-best performer (behind O.J. Howard) in the 3-cone drill (6.92).

As a receiver, Engram led all draft-eligible tight ends who played in at least 60 percent of their team’s passing downs with 926 yards. He was third in yards after the catch behind David Njoku and Gerald Engram.

If that’s not enough to get excited about Engram, consider that his eight touchdowns last year were more than twice as many as what Donnell, Tye and Adams contributed together.

Here’s another reason to get excited bout Engram. Last year, his quarterback had a passer rating of at least 80.6 on passes thrown to the middle of the field.

That rating went up the deeper throws of 10-19 yards (106.4) and 20-plus yards (141.4).

Let's say it togehter then: Good bye Cover-2!