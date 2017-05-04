    Kentucky Derby 2017 Post Positions: Field Info, Horses, Odds and Predictions

    Steve SilvermanFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    Always Dreaming has been on a roll going into the Kentucky Derby.
    The first leg of the Triple Crown figures to be a wide-open affair this year. The 20-horse field is part of the rationale for that, and so is the Kentucky Derby's history of long shots coming through to win the event. 

    Throw in a questionable weather forecast that could result in less-than-optimum conditions, and it could result in surprise contenders hitting the board with boxcar numbers.

    While California Chrome, American Pharoah and Nyquistthe three most recent winnerscame through at short prices, Animal Kingdom triumphed at 20-1 in 2011 and I'll Have Another won as a 15-1 long shot the following year. Mine That Bird won as a 50-1 shot in 2009.

    Always Dreaming is the favorite in this year's event with odds of 4-1, according to OddsShark. (The gambling website lists the odds at +400, which translates to the standard odds used previously).

    The Kentucky Derby will be held Saturday at Churchill Downs, and post time for the event is 6:34 p.m. ET. The race will be televised by NBC.

    2017 Kentucky Derby Details

    Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

    Post Time: Saturday, May 6, at 6:34 p.m. ET

    Watch: NBC

    Live StreamNBC Sports Live

    TicketsScoreBig.com

    2017 Kentucky Derby
    Post PositionHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen28-1
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor16-1
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker66-1
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen50-1
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher4-1
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse40-1
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp16-1
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen22-1
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill25-1
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano12-1
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer28-1
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux33-1
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans33-1
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse19-4
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes13-2
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher25-1
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion13-2
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs16-1
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown16-1
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher33-1
    Always Dreaming drew the No. 5 post Wednesday, and while that's close to the inside, jockey John Velazquez should be able to avoid the trouble that the extreme inside (No. 1 and 2 slots) often have in this race.

    Always Dreaming comes into the Kentucky Derby having won his last three races, including the Florida Derby on April 1. He has shown his versatility by winning on both fast and slow tracks, and he is usually at his best as he is approaching the wire.

    If Velazquez doesn't get hemmed in by the traffic, which is always a possibility in the Run for the Roses, he should have plenty of horse when he reaches the stretch. That's when the jockey will ask his mount to run full out, and he should have an excellent chance of accomplishing his goal.

    Always Dreaming has been overly aggressive since arriving at Churchill Downs, according to trainer Todd Pletcher.

    "For whatever reason, he's been more aggressive since we've been here at Churchill," Pletcher said, per Dan Wolken of USA Today. "The gallop on Saturday was good and (Sunday's) was too strong, so we had to make a change."

    Classic Empire is the second favorite just days before the race, and jockey Julien Leparoux has a horse with excellent credentials.

    Classic Empire has won five of his six races, including all four as a two-year old. However, he was slowed earlier this year with a foot abscess and ran third in the Holy Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park in February.

    While he was clearly laboring in that race, he bounced back with a win in the Arkansas Derby in April. Classic Empire has drawn the No. 14 post, and a decent start will allow him to run his race without getting shuffled back too far in the pack.

    Girvin represents some excellent value at odds of 16-1. He is ridden by jockey Mike Smith and will start out of the No. 7 hole.

    Girvin has done well in winning three of four races in his career, but all of his racing has been done at Louisiana Downs. His victory in the Louisiana Derby April 1 was impressive, but now he will meet horses that have been running in Florida, California and New York, and the upgrade in competition could be an issue when the gate opens up.

    Gunnevera
    Gunnevera is another horse that should have a chance to produce a big payoff to his backers if he can be successful. Gunnevera will take off from the No. 10 post, and he is listed as a 12-1 shot at this point.

    Gunnevera is trained by Antonio Sano and ridden by Javier Castellano, and he comes into the Derby after a third-place finish in the Florida Derby. That may be an indication that he might fall just a bit short in this race, but he won the Fountain of Youth Stakes in his previous race.

    If he can run back to that form, Sano could have a strong contender with his first Kentucky Derby runner.

    Predictions

    This should be a tremendous race, and the results may have more to do with tactics than flat-out speed or talent.

    We will look for Always Dreaming to get a decent break and stay somewhere in the middle of the pack. He will turn it on around the far turn, and when he hits mid-stretch, he will find his fastest gear.

    That surge should be enough to get him the victory in the Run for the Roses, with Gunnevera second and Girvin finishing third.