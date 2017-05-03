Fan 'No Longer Welcome' at Fenway Park After Using Racial Slur at Another Fan

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

A fan has been banned from Fenway Park after he directed a racial slur toward another fan during Tuesday night's game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox.

CSN New England's Evan Drellich relayed the team's official statement on the matter:

The Red Sox's decision to ban the fan comes two days after fans at Fenway Park berated Orioles outfielder Adam Jones with racist taunts and threw a bag of peanuts at him.

A day later, the franchise issued a statement saying it had "zero tolerance for such inexcusable behavior," according to MassLive.com's Jen McCaffrey.

"What they need to do is that instead of kicking them out of the stadium, they need to fine them 10 grand, 20 grand, 30 grand," Jones said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. "Something that really hurts somebody. Make them pay in full. And if they don’t, take it out of their check."