    LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 2nd on All-Time Playoff Scoring List

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 1: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers stands on the court against the Toronto Raptors in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2017 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

    LeBron James added another line to his historic resume during Wednesday's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-most points in postseason history:

    Michael Jordan (5,987 points) holds the all-time record.    

    James entered Wednesday's contest 24 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and ahead of some of the best players in NBA history, per Basketball Reference:

    NBA All-Time Playoff Scoring Leaders Entering Play Wednesday
    RankPlayerPoints
    1Michael Jordan5,987
    2Kareem Abdul-Jabbar5,762
    3LeBron James5,738
    4Kobe Bryant5,640
    5Shaquille O'Neal5,250
    6Tim Duncan5,172
    7Karl Malone4,761
    8Jerry West4,457
    9Tony Parker3,994
    10Larry Bird3,897
    Source: Basketball Reference

    Passing Abdul-Jabbar wasn't the only historic move James made in Game 2. He reached the 30-point mark, which put him behind only Jordan in yet another playoff scoring category:

    He also did it with relative ease against the overmatched Raptors:

    James' status as one of the greatest players to ever lace it up is unassailable. He's a 13-time All-Star, three-time champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP. Considering he hasn't shown many signs of slowing down at 32 years old, James is well within reach for the 30-point games and all-time playoff scoring records.