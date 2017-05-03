LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for 2nd on All-Time Playoff Scoring List

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

LeBron James added another line to his historic resume during Wednesday's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the second-most points in postseason history:

Michael Jordan (5,987 points) holds the all-time record.

James entered Wednesday's contest 24 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and ahead of some of the best players in NBA history, per Basketball Reference:

NBA All-Time Playoff Scoring Leaders Entering Play Wednesday Rank Player Points 1 Michael Jordan 5,987 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 5,762 3 LeBron James 5,738 4 Kobe Bryant 5,640 5 Shaquille O'Neal 5,250 6 Tim Duncan 5,172 7 Karl Malone 4,761 8 Jerry West 4,457 9 Tony Parker 3,994 10 Larry Bird 3,897 Source: Basketball Reference

Passing Abdul-Jabbar wasn't the only historic move James made in Game 2. He reached the 30-point mark, which put him behind only Jordan in yet another playoff scoring category:

He also did it with relative ease against the overmatched Raptors:

James' status as one of the greatest players to ever lace it up is unassailable. He's a 13-time All-Star, three-time champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP. Considering he hasn't shown many signs of slowing down at 32 years old, James is well within reach for the 30-point games and all-time playoff scoring records.