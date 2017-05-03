WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 3

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For well over a year, Asuka has dominated women's wrestling in NXT. Wednesday night, her next No. 1 contender was crowned as the women of NXT squared off in a Battle Royal.

Controversy reigned supreme, and The Empress of Tomorrow was left with a tumultuous situation that threatens her place atop the women's division.

Speaking of top contenders, Hideo Itami returned to the ring for the first time in a year, doing battle with the arrogant Kona Reeves. Unfortunately for Mr. Reeves, he was knocked down a peg by a ruthless Itami, who was looking to send a message to NXT champion Bobby Roode.

Killian Dain and Heavy Machinery rounded out Wednesday's WWE Network presentation.

Relive the broadcast with this recap of every match and major development.