WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 3
For well over a year, Asuka has dominated women's wrestling in NXT. Wednesday night, her next No. 1 contender was crowned as the women of NXT squared off in a Battle Royal.
Controversy reigned supreme, and The Empress of Tomorrow was left with a tumultuous situation that threatens her place atop the women's division.
Speaking of top contenders, Hideo Itami returned to the ring for the first time in a year, doing battle with the arrogant Kona Reeves. Unfortunately for Mr. Reeves, he was knocked down a peg by a ruthless Itami, who was looking to send a message to NXT champion Bobby Roode.
Killian Dain and Heavy Machinery rounded out Wednesday's WWE Network presentation.
Relive the broadcast with this recap of every match and major development.
Danny Burch vs. Killian Dain
Sanity's Killian Dain was accompanied to the ring by Eric Young to kick off Wednesday's show. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal competitor's opponent? The double-tough Brit, Danny Burch.
Burch tried several strikes to stagger Dain but was unsuccessful.
Clubbing forearms, a painful senton bomb and the Ulster Plantation finished Burch off and ensured Sanity's relatively clean win-loss record remained that way.
Result
Killian Dain defeated Danny Burch.
Grade
C+
Analysis
As a showcase for Dain, this was fine. The problem with this and pretty much everything involving Sanity is that the group's rhyme and reason remains a mystery. For an act that has been around as long as it has been, there should be more exploration of the gimmick than there has been to this point.
Why are they here? What do they hope to accomplish?
These are basic questions that need to be answered.
Heavy Machinery vs. Ricardo Watts and Hector Kunsman
Ricardo Watts and Hector Kunsman were the unlucky fellows to run into Heavy Machinery on Wednesday.
Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight obliterated the unknown competitors and scored a victory in the closest thing to a 1980s-style squash match imaginable in today's wrestling world.
Result
Heavy Machinery defeated Ricardo Watts and Hector Kunsman.
Grade
C+
Analysis
Because it was such a short match, anything higher than a C+ would be a joke of a grade.
With that said, Heavy Machinery is an immensely fun throwback act that works in NXT in a way it likely never will on the main roster. It is a novelty act that has longtime fans reminiscing of the days of The Natural Disasters.
Except for, you know, the fact that both Dozovic and Knight are faster and more agile than their predecessor.
A showdown with The Authors of Pain is almost a certainty and should make for a fun battle of the heavyweights when the time comes.
Hideo Itami vs. Kona Reeves
Hideo Itami returned to the squared circle on WWE Network Wednesday night for the first time since his devastating injury. Opponent Kona Reeves attacked the Japanese legend from behind, looking to gain the early advantage.
Reeves kept Itami grounded momentarily, but a big slap to the face, followed by a series of kicks and a corner dropkick set the stage for the GTS, which ended Reeves' night and propelled Itami toward a showdown with Bobby Roode.
Result
Hideo Itami defeated Kona Reeves
Grade
B+
Analysis
Whether it is through necessity or steeped in real-life frustration over the way his NXT career has gone, Itami has finally discovered the intensity he has lacked since arriving in developmental in 2014. The slaps and kicks he unloaded on Reeves were nasty, and his GTS is one of the most effective finishers in the industry.
He may not be the most explosive Superstar on the NXT roster from a personality standpoint, but as a suitable rival for NXT champion Bobby Roode for a few months, there are few better options.
No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal
The No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship was determined Wednesday in a Battle Royal featuring the top female talent the brand has to offer, including the feuding Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross.
The match was a typical Battle Royal, with too many insignificant competitors taking up too much space and bogging things down.
Aliyah, Liv Morgan, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay stuck around late but were systematically dumped by the real contenders. With Riot, Cross and Ember Moon the three remaining competitors, women's champion Asuka hit the ring.
She sent Moon crashing into the guardrail and, apparently, injured her shoulder in the process. She laid out Cross and Riot as well, leaving no clear-cut winner and screaming, "no one is ready for Asuka!"
The official dubbed the match a no-contest.
After the match, NXT general manager William Regal announced a Fatal 4-Way match for TakeOver:Chicago to close out the show.
Result
No-contest.
Grade
B
Analysis
It seems a bit funny to have a Battle Royal end in a no-contest, but that outcome set up what should be an outstanding match in Chicago.
With that said, it still does not appear as though any one of Riot, Cross or Moon is on the level of Asuka. The champion has been booked so strongly that the idea of someone dethroning her without a proper build almost feels like a letdown.
The Empress of Tomorrow will lose one day, but she deserves a better defeat than a Fatal 4-Way match in which she does not even have to be pinned to lose the title.