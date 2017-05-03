Doc Rivers Says Chris Paul, Blake Griffin Deserve to Win, Discusses Legacies

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Although Doc Rivers can't confirm Chris Paul and Blake Griffin will be back with the Los Angeles Clippers next season, he did provide both of them with high praise.

ESPN's Jovan Buha captured the coach's thoughts:

Both Paul and Griffin have an early termination option on their contracts that could allow them to become free agents this offseason.

Paul joined the Clippers in 2011 and has gone to five All-Star games in six seasons. Griffin has also been an All-Star five times since being drafted by the franchise as the No. 1 overall pick in 2009. Adding in two-time Defensive Player of the Year DeAndre Jordan and other veterans, this has been a talented team.

Unfortunately, they haven't found much playoff success as the organization has never advanced beyond the second round.

The Clippers averaged 54.6 wins over the past five seasons but only won two playoff series in that stretch. The squad ended this season with a first-round loss to the Utah Jazz, featuring a Game 7 loss at home.

Los Angeles might opt for a full rebuild instead of keeping its players for another middling season.