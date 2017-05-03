Kevin Gausman Ejected vs. Red Sox After Hitting Xander Bogaerts with Curveball

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Due to the high tensions surrounding the Baltimore Orioles-Boston Red Sox series this week, Orioles starter Kevin Gausman was ejected in the bottom of the second inning after hitting Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with an apparently errant pitch.

Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports noted Gausman was "furious" after his ejection.

Things got heated between the two teams on Tuesday night when Chris Sale threw a 98-mph fastball behind Manny Machado.

Machado went on a profanity-laced tirade following the game, criticizing Sale and the entire Red Sox organization for going after him.

That incident came after Machado took out Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia with a slide into second during a game on April 21. Machado appeared to raise his cleat over the bag, spiking Pedroia and forcing him out of the game. Two days later, Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was ejected, and later suspended, for throwing at Machado's head.