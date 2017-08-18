Corey Kluber Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Royals

David Banks/Getty Images

Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber is dealing with injury issues again after leaving Friday's start against the Kansas City Royals with a sprained right ankle, according to Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes.

Hoynes later noted Kluber did not suffer a high ankle sprain and could potentially make his next start.

Kluber previously spent time on the disabled list in May due to discomfort in his back.

Injuries haven't been much of an issue over the past few seasons, though, as he transformed into one of the most consistent pitchers in the sport. He has made at least 32 starts with 215 innings pitched in each of the last three years.

The 31-year-old won one Cy Young Award in this stretch, finishing ninth and third in voting in the other two seasons. He has led the league in FIP twice in the last three seasons.

Kluber was also key in the Indians' playoff run in 2016 as a steady force with various injuries around him in the rotation. He tallied a 4-1 record and a 1.83 ERA in six starts while helping lead the team to the American League pennant.

He has followed up his great postseason by going 11-3 with a 2.71 ERA and 0.909 WHIP.

Unfortunately, an injury appears to have slowed him down again. Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and others will try to carry the rotation in the meantime.