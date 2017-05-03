Stephen Jones, Cowboys Want NFL to Re-Examine Marijuana Policy

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones thinks the NFL's marijuana policy needs an overhaul.

Jones appeared on PFT Live Wednesday (airing Thursday) and said: "Well, our system, our testing, has been in place for years and not unlike we do in our organization...we always look to see how we can do it better," per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"I think Jerry's opinion, my opinion, is this program, this system has been in place for a long time," he continued. "I think it needs to be heavily scrutinized in terms of its results."

Jones admitted he doesn't have the solution for a better system but suggested, "we have a lot of smart people that can get in there and analyze something and really make some good decisions and see if there need to be changes."

He also said some of the shifts in how society at large and the legal system view marijuana should be taken into account.

This comes after executive director of the players association DeMaurice Smith appeared on Tuesday's episode of Outside the Lines and said the NFLPA would ask the league to look at a more "therapeutic approach" to the issue:

Jones isn't the only member of the Cowboys front office who believes change is needed.

Florio reported in April owner Jerry Jones "raised the question of the NFL's positions on marijuana" and "wants the league to drop its prohibition on marijuana use."