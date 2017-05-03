Luol Deng Undergoes Surgery on Pectoral Injury, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Luol Deng Undergoes Surgery on Pectoral Injury, Expected to Make Full RecoveryMay 3, 2017
Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng underwent successful surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle, the team announced Wednesday.
Deng is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the Lakers' training camp in advance of the 2017-18 season.
According to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli, Deng suffered the pectoral injury during a recent weightlifting session.
Deng, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Purple and Gold last summer, appeared in just one game after the All-Star break. In March, ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Deng—along with center Timofey Mozgov—was shut down to free up more playing time for the team's younger players.
Deng, 32, averaged a career-low 7.6 points on 38.7 percent shooting from the field and 31.1 percent shooting from three during his first year with the Lakers.