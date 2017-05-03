Luol Deng Undergoes Surgery on Pectoral Injury, Expected to Make Full Recovery

Ned Dishman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Luol Deng underwent successful surgery to repair his right pectoral muscle, the team announced Wednesday.

Deng is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of the Lakers' training camp in advance of the 2017-18 season.

According to the Los Angeles Times' Tania Ganguli, Deng suffered the pectoral injury during a recent weightlifting session.

Deng, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Purple and Gold last summer, appeared in just one game after the All-Star break. In March, ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne reported Deng—along with center Timofey Mozgov—was shut down to free up more playing time for the team's younger players.

Deng, 32, averaged a career-low 7.6 points on 38.7 percent shooting from the field and 31.1 percent shooting from three during his first year with the Lakers.