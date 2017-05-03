Jose Mourinho Wants Manchester United to 'Close the Circle' of European Trophies

MIGUEL RIOPA/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told reporters he wants to complete the club's trophy cabinet and add the UEFA Europa League title to their resume.

Speaking ahead of the match against Celta Vigo, Mourinho spoke of his desire to win the competition, via ESPN FC's Mark Ogden:

I know the Europa League is the only competition Manchester United as a club have never won. It would be great to close the circle and say we are a club that has won every single competition in the football world. Thinking about us as a team, I think it would be good, given all the problems we have, and would allow us to be back in the Champions League next season. We have to try, that's what we do.

He also said he could rest some of his starters during the weekend, when United take on Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Red Devils can still qualify for the UEFA Champions League through the domestic competition, but their best chance right now appears to be by winning the Europa League.

Only four teams in football history have won all three of Europe's major cup competitions: Juventus, Bayern Munich, Ajax and Chelsea. United could join that group by winning the Europa League, as they won the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup in 1991.