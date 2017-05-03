Panthers Assistant GM Brandon Beane Reportedly Interviewing for Bills GM Job

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane is reportedly a candidate for the general manager opening with the Buffalo Bills.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com cited a source Wednesday who said Beane is set to interview with Buffalo Thursday.

Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer also reported the news and noted the Bills asked the Panthers for permission to speak with Beane on Monday. Person called Beane the "front-runner" thanks to his connection with Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, who was the defensive coordinator with Carolina for six years.

While Beane has also been viewed as a potential general manager for the Panthers down the line, Person clarified NFL rules prevent Carolina from stopping the interview with the Bills because the open position would grant him more responsibility with the roster than his current one.

Elsewhere, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Houston Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine has also been granted permission to interview for the Buffalo position.

The Bills created the general manager opening when they fired Doug Whaley after the 2017 NFL draft.