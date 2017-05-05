MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain 2017: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Getty Images/Getty Images

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will look to continue his form in his home country of Spain on Sunday after taking his first win of the 2017 season at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Maverick Vinales crashed out of that race to bring his perfect start to an end, and the two will have their eyes on Valentino Rossi, the veteran Yamaha star who again leads the standings.

Rossi took the win in Jerez last season, and Marquez has only claimed a single victory in Andalucia. Here's a look at the race schedule, as well as some top riders to keep an eye on:

Spanish Grand Prix Schedule Date Time (BST) Event Friday, May 5 8:55 a.m. FP1 Friday, May 5 1:05 p.m. FP2 Saturday, May 6 8:55 a.m. FP3 Saturday, May 6 12:30 p.m. FP4 Saturday, May 6 1:10 p.m. Q1 Saturday, May 6 1:35 p.m. Q2 Sunday, May 7 8:40 a.m. WUP Sunday, May 7 1 p.m. Race MotoGP.com

Live Stream: BT Sport website (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Valentino Rossi

Somehow, the 38-year-old Rossi is still measuring himself with the best MotoGP has to offer, with his remarkable consistency serving him well in the standings.

Getty Images/Getty Images

The Doctor hasn't won a race yet this season and only took two victories last year, but by finishing near the front of the pack in the majority of grand prixs, he always keeps the pressure on the other contenders.

Things haven't been any different this year, and he'll now get to defend his lead in Jerez, where he already has a remarkable seven wins in the top class under his belt.

Per Movistar Yamaha MotoGP (for MotoGP's official website), the Italian was not expecting this much success this early in the season:

I would never have expected to come to Jerez as a leader of the Championship. I'm very happy because we managed to solve some of the problems we had encountered during the winter tests and we are doing really good races. We still have to improve the bike a lot, that's for sure. The weekend in Jerez will be very important. This is the first European race and it's a circuit I really enjoy.

While Rossi has been remarkably successful in Jerez over the course of his career, the track has leveled the playing field quite well in the last five years, with five different winners.

Out of the top three riders in the standings, the only one without a win in the Spanish Grand Prix is Vinales.

Maverick Vinales

Vinales' Grand Prix of the Americas didn't last long, as the young talent crashed out early and watched as champion Marquez cruised to an easy win. After two straight victories, it was a bitter pill to swallow for the Yamaha man.

Getty Images/Getty Images

The 22-year-old's machine has been fast this season, and he showed his technical ability on the slower Suzuki last year. At Jerez, his ability to close gaps and engage in battles should serve him well.

He's been happy with the bike in pre-race testing so far:

Yamaha have been a little sharper with their setups than rivals Repsol Honda this season, and given the twisting nature of the track in Jerez—with braking a high priority—Vinales should have the advantage over the world champion.

Marc Marquez

Marquez will be among the favourites no matter which race he starts, but the Spanish Grand Prix is not one that suits his bike or particular racing style, explaining his single win there so far.

The 24-year-old is at his best when he can grab an early lead and keep building on his advantage. Away from traffic, he's virtually perfect, even if he has a tendency to take some odd lines from time to time.

Getty Images/Getty Images

The cramped circuit in Jerez means it's hard to pull away from the opposition, though, and in the head-to-head battles, Yamaha have had the upper hand over Repsol Honda so far.

It's never a smart idea to doubt Marquez, however―there's a reason he already has three MotoGP titles under his belt.