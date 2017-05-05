Picking Boston Red Sox Award Winners After Season's 1st Month

1 of 5

Not too much thought required here. The Red Sox don't have many rookies, and the biggest name of the bunch also happens to be the best of the bunch.

Never mind just Boston's top prospect. Most major publications had Andrew Benintendi ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball coming into the year. That put a hefty amount of hype on the 22-year-old's shoulders.

He's lived up to it.

Through 26 games, Benintendi has a .305/.364/.429 slash line with three home runs and two stolen bases. The way he works counts and finds holes in defenses has made him a classic fit for the No. 2 slot he occupies.

"I've seen him on TV," Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon said after getting an up-close look at Benintendi at Fenway Park, according to MassLive.com's Jen McCaffrey. "He plays different in person. He's really good. I'm not afraid to say it, but that's Freddie Lynn reincarnated right there. That's a pretty good comp."

Granted, Benintendi doesn't have Lynn's power—not yet, anyway.

But coming on the heels of his impressive breakthrough in 2016, any doubts about his capacity for big league stardom are dwindling.