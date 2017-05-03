Manchester City News: Nolito Suggests Leaving Club for More Playing Time

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Nolito has hinted at a move away from the club in the summer, citing his lack of playing time as a reason for his unhappiness with the Citizens.

As reported by the Daily Mirror's David McDonnell, Nolito dropped a hint regarding former club Celta Vigo as well:

I'm not as happy as I would like, I've not played much since December. We know that in football this kind of thing can happen. The only thing I can do is keep working hard and keep fighting. I know [that Celta fans want him back], because of the messages they keep leaving me. We will see what happens. I have two years left on my contract. The only thing I want to do is play, and if I can’t do it here I will try to do it [elsewhere] and be happy.

The 30-year-old made several references to his former club and life in Vigo, where he blossomed into a star before leaving for City last summer.

Nolito was a popular man on the transfer market and his capture was seen as a coup for the Sky Blues, as he cost the club just £13.8 million, per McDonnell. But after a solid start to the season, he has barely featured since the turn of the year, with manager Pep Guardiola opting to start younger players.

According to the report, Barcelona were also interested in the Spain international last summer, but with his value dropping steeply, there's a good chance the Blaugrana are no longer a plausible destination.