Picking Chicago Cubs Award Winners After Season's 1st Month

Picking Chicago Cubs Award Winners After Season's 1st MonthMay 4, 2017
After a little more than a calendar month of 2017 action, the Chicago Cubs are 15-12. That's a perfectly respectable record, good enough for first place in the National League Central.
The Cubs aren't going for respectable or good enough, though. They're the champions and owners of baseball's best, deepest roster; anything less than excellence is a letdown.
That said, there have been plenty of bright spots for Chicago. Let's highlight some of them by handing out a few first-month awards, including breakout player, best bullpen arm, Cy Young and MVP.
Read this Cubbies faithful, and heed the sage words of manager Joe Maddon, per Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times: "Every year has its own separate identity. I love where we're at right now based on the fact we haven't played our best baseball yet."
Breakout Player of the Month: Albert Almora Jr., CF
There isn't a standout rookie on the Cubs' 25-man roster, rendering a Rookie of the Month award moot.
Instead, we'll hand Breakout Player of the Month honors to Albert Almora Jr.
Almora exceeded his rookie limits in 2016, slashing .277/.308/.455 in 47 games. So far this year, he's teasing All-Star potential with a .280/.345/.460 line and highlight-reel defense in center field.
He's part of a crowded outfield depth chart that includes Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward, Jon Jay, Ben Zobrist and Matt Szczur.
However, Almora is playing like a guy who deserves regular reps, and he isn't lacking in confidence.
"I don't believe the sky's the limit," he said, per Chris Emma of CBS Chicago. "I feel like I can keep going."
Reliever of the Month: Wade Davis, RHP
Wade Davis raised a few eyebrows and pulses with a wobbly spring. In fact, "wobbly" is generous. In seven exhibition appearances, he posted a 14.40 ERA and allowed a .409 opponents' batting average.
It wasn't a good look for the veteran reliever, whom the Cubs acquired over the winter from the Kansas City Royals to replace fireballer Aroldis Chapman.
Whatever switch Davis flipped when the regular season began, it worked. In 12.1 innings, the 31-year-old has yielded four hits and no runs, striking out 15 and converting seven of seven save opportunities.
"It's like controlling the baseball with a remote," catcher Willson Contreras said of Davis, per Patrick Mooney of CSN Chicago. "It's just crazy the way that he pitches."
Cy Young: Jon Lester, LHP
Among Cubs starters, only Jon Lester owns an ERA south of 4.00. His mark of 3.67 is far from perfect, but it's enough to earn him first-month Cy Young honors.
The 33-year-old has been solid overall and especially so in his last two starts, during which he allowed two earned runs with 14 strikeouts in 11 innings.
As for Chicago's rotation and the notion it's suffering from a championship hangover? Lester batted that aside.
"This organization isn't playing for September any more," the veteran southpaw said, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times. "We're playing for October and into November. So I think you have to plan on that."
MVP: Kris Bryant, 3B
After winning National League Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and an NL MVP award in 2016, Kris Bryant has raised his bar into the mesosphere.
So the .299 average, .948 OPS, five home runs and 15 RBI he's posted through 27 games feel like a baseline rather than a revelation.
Still, he's got the best across-the-board stat line among Cubs regulars, and he appears poised for another monster season.
His signature moment so far was a home run over the Green Monster at Fenway Park with his dad, who was drafted by the Boston Red Sox, in attendance.
"That's probably the only time I've ever actually seen my family in the stands," Bryant said, per MLB.com's Carrie Muskat. "I was like, 'Oh, there he is. Proud dad.'"
Expect more proudness to follow.
All statistics current as of Wednesday and courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball Reference.