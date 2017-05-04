Picking Chicago Cubs Award Winners After Season's 1st Month

0 of 4

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

After a little more than a calendar month of 2017 action, the Chicago Cubs are 15-12. That's a perfectly respectable record, good enough for first place in the National League Central.

The Cubs aren't going for respectable or good enough, though. They're the champions and owners of baseball's best, deepest roster; anything less than excellence is a letdown.

That said, there have been plenty of bright spots for Chicago. Let's highlight some of them by handing out a few first-month awards, including breakout player, best bullpen arm, Cy Young and MVP.

Read this Cubbies faithful, and heed the sage words of manager Joe Maddon, per Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times: "Every year has its own separate identity. I love where we're at right now based on the fact we haven't played our best baseball yet."