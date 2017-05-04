    Kentucky Derby 2017: Odds, Pedigree, Jockey Info for Favorites and More Horses

    American Pharoah snapped a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015, and a deep field of 20 horses will strive to take the first step toward another one Saturday during the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

    Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire and Always Dreaming are the favorites to join the list of legendary horses, but challengers such as McCraken and Irish War Cry have their eyes on the garland of roses as well.

    With that in mind, here is a look at the odds and jockey information for all 20 horses (per Joe Osborne of OddsShark, as of Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET), as well as the pedigrees of the contenders.

             

    Odds and Jockeys

    PostHorseTrainerJockeyOdds
    1Lookin at LeeSteve AsmussenCorey Lanerie28-1
    2Thunder SnowSaeed bin SuroorChristophe Soumillon16-1
    3Fast and AccurateMike MakerChanning Hill66-1
    4UntrappedSteve AsmussenRicardo Santana Jr.50-1
    5Always DreamingTodd PletcherJohn Velazquez4-1
    6State of HonorMark CasseJose Lezcano40-1
    7GirvinJoe SharpMike Smith16-1
    8HenceSteve AsmussenFlorent Geroux22-1
    9IrapDoug O'NeillMario Gutierrez25-1
    10GunneveraAntonio SanoJavier Castellano12-1
    11Battle of MidwayJerry HollendorferFlavien Prat28-1
    12SonneteerKeith DesormeauxKent Desormeaux33-1
    13J Boys EchoDale RomansLuis Saez33-1
    14Classic EmpireMark CasseJulien Leparoux4.25-1
    15McCrakenIan WilkesBrian Hernandez Jr.6.5-1
    16TapwritTodd PletcherJose Ortiz25-1
    17Irish War CryGraham MotionRajiv Maragh6.5-1
    18GormleyJohn ShirreffsVictor Espinoza16-1
    19Practical JokeChad BrownJoel Rosario16-1
    20PatchTodd PletcherTyler Gaffalione33-1

                  

    Pedigrees

    The listed pedigrees are from the Kentucky Derby's official website.

    HorsePedigree
    Lookin at LeeLookin At Lucky and Langara Lass
    Thunder SnowHelmet and Eastern Joy
    Fast and AccurateHansen and Heidi's Dance
    UntrappedTrappe Shot
    Always DreamingBodemeister and Above Perfection
    State of HonorTo Honor and Serve
    GirvinTale of Ekati
    HenceStreet Boss and Floating Island
    IrapTiznow and Silken Cat
    GunneveraDialed In
    Battle of MidwaySmart Strike and Rigoletta
    SonneteerMidnight Lute and Ours
    J Boys EchoMineshaft
    Classic EmpirePioneerof the Nile
    McCrakenGhostzapper
    TapwritTapit
    Irish War CryCurlin
    GormleyMalibu Moon and Race to Urga
    Practical JokeInto Mischief and Halo Humor
    PatchUnion Rags
    Jockey-and-Pedigree Combination to Target: Classic Empire

    There is plenty to like about Classic Empire if you are picking a winner that goes beyond his pedigree and jockey Julien R. Leparoux.

    Classic Empire thrived as a juvenile with wins at the Breeders' Futurity and Breeders' Cup Juvenile and then captured the Arkansas Derby in impressive fashion. The win in Arkansas was especially important because it came after a third-place finish at the Holy Bull Stakes.

    According to the Kentucky Derby's official website, Classic Empire finished third largely due to a foot abscess and then dealt with back issues in the aftermath. The Arkansas Derby victory proved he is ready to race at the highest level, and the resurgence will continue at the Kentucky Derby.

    He also received what Dan Wolken of USA Today called an "ideal post position" with the No. 14 gate and doesn't have to worry about getting pinned on the inside.

    While all of that serves as encouragement for those supporting Classic Empire, his pedigree does as well. His sire, Pioneerof the Nile, was also the sire of American Pharoah. American Pharoah thrilled the horse-racing world with a dominant Triple Crown performance just two years ago, so high-stakes victory is certainly in Classic Empire's blood.

    What's more, Leparoux boasts a formidable resume and will not be intimidated by the pressure of the Kentucky Derby.

    The Kentucky Derby's official website noted he won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey in 2009 with 21 notable stake-race victories. He also counts six wins at the Breeders' Cup World Championships and will look to add to his impressive career atop one of the best horses in the field Saturday.