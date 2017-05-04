Kentucky Derby 2017: Odds, Pedigree, Jockey Info for Favorites and More Horses

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

American Pharoah snapped a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015, and a deep field of 20 horses will strive to take the first step toward another one Saturday during the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Arkansas Derby winner Classic Empire and Always Dreaming are the favorites to join the list of legendary horses, but challengers such as McCraken and Irish War Cry have their eyes on the garland of roses as well.

With that in mind, here is a look at the odds and jockey information for all 20 horses (per Joe Osborne of OddsShark, as of Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET), as well as the pedigrees of the contenders.

Odds and Jockeys

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Lookin at Lee Steve Asmussen Corey Lanerie 28-1 2 Thunder Snow Saeed bin Suroor Christophe Soumillon 16-1 3 Fast and Accurate Mike Maker Channing Hill 66-1 4 Untrapped Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 50-1 5 Always Dreaming Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 4-1 6 State of Honor Mark Casse Jose Lezcano 40-1 7 Girvin Joe Sharp Mike Smith 16-1 8 Hence Steve Asmussen Florent Geroux 22-1 9 Irap Doug O'Neill Mario Gutierrez 25-1 10 Gunnevera Antonio Sano Javier Castellano 12-1 11 Battle of Midway Jerry Hollendorfer Flavien Prat 28-1 12 Sonneteer Keith Desormeaux Kent Desormeaux 33-1 13 J Boys Echo Dale Romans Luis Saez 33-1 14 Classic Empire Mark Casse Julien Leparoux 4.25-1 15 McCraken Ian Wilkes Brian Hernandez Jr. 6.5-1 16 Tapwrit Todd Pletcher Jose Ortiz 25-1 17 Irish War Cry Graham Motion Rajiv Maragh 6.5-1 18 Gormley John Shirreffs Victor Espinoza 16-1 19 Practical Joke Chad Brown Joel Rosario 16-1 20 Patch Todd Pletcher Tyler Gaffalione 33-1

Pedigrees

The listed pedigrees are from the Kentucky Derby's official website.

Horse Pedigree Lookin at Lee Lookin At Lucky and Langara Lass Thunder Snow Helmet and Eastern Joy Fast and Accurate Hansen and Heidi's Dance Untrapped Trappe Shot Always Dreaming Bodemeister and Above Perfection State of Honor To Honor and Serve Girvin Tale of Ekati Hence Street Boss and Floating Island Irap Tiznow and Silken Cat Gunnevera Dialed In Battle of Midway Smart Strike and Rigoletta Sonneteer Midnight Lute and Ours J Boys Echo Mineshaft Classic Empire Pioneerof the Nile McCraken Ghostzapper Tapwrit Tapit Irish War Cry Curlin Gormley Malibu Moon and Race to Urga Practical Joke Into Mischief and Halo Humor Patch Union Rags Source: KentuckyDerby.com

Jockey-and-Pedigree Combination to Target: Classic Empire

Garry Jones/Associated Press

There is plenty to like about Classic Empire if you are picking a winner that goes beyond his pedigree and jockey Julien R. Leparoux.

Classic Empire thrived as a juvenile with wins at the Breeders' Futurity and Breeders' Cup Juvenile and then captured the Arkansas Derby in impressive fashion. The win in Arkansas was especially important because it came after a third-place finish at the Holy Bull Stakes.

According to the Kentucky Derby's official website, Classic Empire finished third largely due to a foot abscess and then dealt with back issues in the aftermath. The Arkansas Derby victory proved he is ready to race at the highest level, and the resurgence will continue at the Kentucky Derby.

He also received what Dan Wolken of USA Today called an "ideal post position" with the No. 14 gate and doesn't have to worry about getting pinned on the inside.

While all of that serves as encouragement for those supporting Classic Empire, his pedigree does as well. His sire, Pioneerof the Nile, was also the sire of American Pharoah. American Pharoah thrilled the horse-racing world with a dominant Triple Crown performance just two years ago, so high-stakes victory is certainly in Classic Empire's blood.

What's more, Leparoux boasts a formidable resume and will not be intimidated by the pressure of the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby's official website noted he won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey in 2009 with 21 notable stake-race victories. He also counts six wins at the Breeders' Cup World Championships and will look to add to his impressive career atop one of the best horses in the field Saturday.