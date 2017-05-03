    Tony Romo Attempting to Qualify for 2017 US Open at Local Texas Qualifier

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 9, 2013 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
    Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

    Tony Romo has officially traded in his Dallas Cowboys helmet for a bag of golf clubs.

    Reporter Ed Werder tweeted Wednesday the retired quarterback will attempt to qualify for the 2017 U.S. Open. Romo is set to play in a local qualifier tournament Monday in Aledo, Texas.

    Marc Lancaster of Omnisport (h/t Sporting News) noted Romo has been "long renowned" for his ability on the golf course and is included in the USGA's database of entrants. In fact, he attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

    According to Lancaster, Romo played in April's Azalea Invitational but missed the 54-hole cut despite breaking 80 in all three of his rounds.

    47. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    While he cut back on some of his offseason golf in 2013, Romo is joining CBS Sports as a broadcaster in retirement and doesn't have to worry about the physical demands of quarterbacking the Cowboys or even the time restraints of training camp and practices.

    That, in turn, gives him more time to hone his approach on the links.