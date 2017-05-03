Demetrius Cooper Accused of Violating Plea Deal on Assault and Battery Charges

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

Michigan State Spartans defensive end Demetrius Cooper has been accused of breaching a plea deal made in March after he was arrested on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge last November.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Murphy, Cooper has been ordered by the East Lansing District Attorney to appear in court on May 11 for allegedly breaking the terms of his plea deal by drinking alcohol.

In February, the Detroit News' Matt Charboneau reported Cooper was arrested after he allegedly spit in the face Parking & Code Enforcement officer.

Cooper later agreed to the plea deal, which required him not to consume alcohol or use illegal drugs. The agreement stated that if Cooper held up his end of the deal through November 2017, the charge would be dropped and he would pay a littering fine.

The rising senior's potential violation represents another legal issue for a program that has encountered several during the offseason.

Not only was Auston Robertson dismissed from the team last month after he was charged with third-degree sexual assault, but three unnamed players have been suspended while the university conducts an investigation into allegations of sexual assault.