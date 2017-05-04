    Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Top Picks, Updated Vegas Lines for 143rd Race

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistMay 4, 2017

    LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 03: Classic Empire, owned by John Oxley and trained by Mark E. Casse, with Martin Rivers aboard exercises in preparation for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 03, 2017 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
    Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

    Triple Crown season is finally upon us, which means it's time to ramp up preparations for the 143rd Kentucky Derby. 

    And after Wednesday's post officially slotted this year's 20-horse field into its starting gates in advance of Saturday's Run For The Roses, some clarity has started to emerge regarding which competitors are in best position to take home a title in the shadow of Churchill Downs' twin spires. 

    With just two days remaining until the proceedings get underway, here's a look at updated odds, courtesy of OddsShark, and a preview of 2017's top Kentucky Derby contenders. 

    2017 Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Positions
    PostHorseJockeyTrainerOdds
    1Lookin At LeeCorey LanerieSteve Asmussen+2800
    2Thunder SnowChristophe SoumillonSaeed bin Suroor+1600
    3Fast and AccurateChanning HillMike Maker+6600
    4UntrappedRicardo Santana Jr.Steve Asmussen+5000
    5Always DreamingJohn VelazquezTodd Pletcher+400
    6State of HonorJose LezcanoMark Casse+4000
    7GirvinMike SmithJoe Sharp+1600
    8HenceFlorent GerouxSteve Asmussen+2200
    9IrapMario GutierrezDoug O’Neill+2500
    10GunneveraJavier CastellanoAntonio Sano+1200
    11Battle of MidwayFlavien PratJerry Hollendorfer+2800
    12SonneteerKent DesormeauxKeith Desormeaux+3300
    13J Boys EchoLuis SaezDale Romans+3300
    14Classic EmpireJulien LeparouxMark Casse+425
    15McCrakenBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes+650
    16TapwritJose OrtizTodd Pletcher+2500
    17Irish War CryRajiv MaraghGraham Motion+650
    18GormleyVictor EspinozaJohn Shirreffs+1600
    19Practical JokeJoel RosarioChad Brown+1600
    20PatchTyler GaffalioneTodd Pletcher+3300
    Odds Shark

    Favorites, Top Picks and Trends

    The Todd Pletcher-trained Always Dreaming and Mark Casse-trained Classic Empire top the bill this year, and it's not hard to see why. 

    Although Always Dreaming's resume isn't particularly lengthy, the three-year-old colt enters the Kentucky Derby with back-to-back wins in his last two starts—including a win at April's Florida Derby. All told, Always Dreaming has never finished worse than third in his four career starts. 

    Then there's Classic Empire, who turned heads at April's Arkansas Derby when he burst past the field down the back stretch to take home a victory: 

    To date, Classic Empire has five wins in seven starts—one of which came in the 2016 Breeders' Cup Juvenile. 

    However, Classic Empire may have to buck some historic trends in order for Casse to leave Churchill Downs happy.

    According to OddsShark, the 14th post has produced just two Kentucky Derby winners since 1900. Conversely, the fifth post—which is home to Always Dreaming—has a Derby-best 13 champs in that span. 

    Casse, though, doesn't appear fazed by the odds.  

    "We couldn't be in a better place right now," he said Wednesday, according to the Associated Press' Beth Harris

    Beyond those two early favorites, a pair of +650 contenders in Irish War Cry and McCraken shouldn't be overlooked when evaluating potential winners. 

    Irish War Cry, in particular, deserves attention considering the three-year-old is headed into the Kentucky Derby with four wins in five starts. The most notable of those was last month's winning jaunt at the Wood Memorial, which saw the H. Graham Motion-trained colt best Battalion Runner and Cloud Computing to clinch a spot at Churchill Downs. 

    That said, Irish War Cry would be the first horse since 1900 to win the race starting from the 17th post, per OddsShark. 

    McCraken is in a slightly better spot since the 15th starting gate has produced five champions since 1900, but Ian Wilkes' horse will have to shake off a third-place finish at April's Blue Grass Stakes in order to break through on horse racing's biggest stage. 