    Isaiah Thomas Says Kobe Bryant Has Assisted with Film Prep Since Game 2 vs. Bulls

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics shakes hands with Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers before the game on April 3, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

    Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas has been outstanding in the playoffs and, apparently, he has been getting some help from another former star. 

    Per A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN, Kobe Bryant has been reviewing game film with the Celtics point guard before and after games.

    The practice apparently started after Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls when the team was down 0-2. Boston has won six straight games since that point.

    Thomas has been especially impressive in leading the Celtics during this stretch, including a 53-point showing Tuesday in the Game 2 overtime win over the Washington Wizards.

    The 5'9" guard had by far the best season of his career in 2016-17, averaging 28.9 points per game to rank third in the NBA. Of course, it always helps to have the advice of a future Hall of Famer with five NBA titles and 220 career playoff games under his belt (Thomas has played 18).

    While Celtics fans may not like the idea of getting help from the former Los Angeles Lakers star, anything that helps the team will likely be forgiven.

    Boston will travel to Washington for Game 3 Thursday with a 2-0 series lead.