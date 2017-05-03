LeSean McCoy Campaigns for Bills to Hire Brett Veach as Next GM on Twitter

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Running back LeSean McCoy wasn't afraid to make his preference known as the Buffalo Bills consider potential replacements for former general manager Doug Whaley.

In a pair of tweets, McCoy stumped for Brett Veach, who is the Kansas City Chiefs' co-director of player personnel:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.