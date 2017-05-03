    LeSean McCoy Campaigns for Bills to Hire Brett Veach as Next GM on Twitter

    Joseph Zucker
May 3, 2017

    Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy walks on the field prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Running back LeSean McCoy wasn't afraid to make his preference known as the Buffalo Bills consider potential replacements for former general manager Doug Whaley.

    In a pair of tweets, McCoy stumped for Brett Veach, who is the Kansas City Chiefs' co-director of player personnel:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

