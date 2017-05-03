LeSean McCoy Campaigns for Bills to Hire Brett Veach as Next GM on Twitter

LeSean McCoy Campaigns for Bills to Hire Brett Veach as Next GM on TwitterMay 3, 2017
Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press
Running back LeSean McCoy wasn't afraid to make his preference known as the Buffalo Bills consider potential replacements for former general manager Doug Whaley.
In a pair of tweets, McCoy stumped for Brett Veach, who is the Kansas City Chiefs' co-director of player personnel:
Lesean McCoy @CutonDime25
Brett Veach is our man Brett Veach is our guy ...!!!!!!!5/3/2017, 7:25:28 PM
Lesean McCoy @CutonDime25
Brett!!!!! Veach!!!!!5/3/2017, 7:25:41 PM
