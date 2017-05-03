Champions League Results 2017: Top Scorers, Odds After Semi-Final Leg 1 Scores

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Juventus put on a ruthless display in the south of France as they defeated Monaco 2-0 in the first leg of the 2017 UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

The Old Lady showed no fear or trepidation against the Ligue 1 leaders who have crushed many opponents at home this year.

A brace from Gonzalo Higuain put Monaco to the sword, who played with an inferiority complex throughout the encounter.

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid in their first-leg tie, winning 3-0 after a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday.

The treble sees the icon rise to second in the top-scorer charts, one goal behind Lionel Messi of Barcelona.

Here are the latest top scorers in the competition:

2016-17 UCL: Top Scorers Player Team Goals Lionel Messi Barcelona 11 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 10 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 8 Edinson Cavani Paris Saint-Germain 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Borussia Dortmund 7 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 5 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 5 Radamel Falcao Monaco 5 Kylian Mbappe Monaco 5 WhoScored.com

Here are the latest odds to win the competition:

Latest Odds To Win 2016-17 UCL Team Odds Real Madrid 21-25 Juventus 13-8 Monaco 60-1 Atletico Madrid 70-1 Oddschecker.com

Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

Ronaldo has arrived at the party in the last four of the competition, hammering a stunning hat-trick against Atleti to put his team on the brink of yet another Champions League final.

The Portuguese master has been the inspiration of Real's continued success in Europe, and he appeared at his very best as he plundered the goals on Tuesday.

The hitman struck after 10 minutes to give the hosts the early advantage, and two goals in the final 17 minutes gave the Galacticos a wondrous advantage.

If Madrid capture their 12th European Cup this term, it will be Ronaldo who will have led by example as he surely overtakes Messi at the top of the goalscoring charts.

Karim Benzema, Real Madrid

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

The Frenchman has faltered at times in La Liga this year, but he continues to supplement Ronaldo's goals in Europe's biggest tournament.

Benzema has hit five goals during this year's campaign, and he allows manager Zinedine Zidane an experienced option to spearhead the attack.

Gareth Bale has struggled for fitness this season, making Benzema's role vital for Real in the final weeks of the campaign.

Benzema's long-term future might be less secure than in previous years as he ages and Real consider the options in the summer, but the France international knows what it takes to fire Los Blancos to silverware.

Radamel Falcao, Monaco

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

After a terrible spell in England with Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao has proved himself to be a leader and goalscorer for Monaco.

The French side were well beaten by Juve in the first leg of the semi-final, with the Italians marking the Colombian superstar out of the game.

However, five goals is a fine total for the player who was considered finished by many in recent times, and he will get the chance to increase his numbers when his club travels to Turin for the vital second leg to decide who progresses to the final.