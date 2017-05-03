Carlton Bragg Reportedly Commits to ASU After Transfering from Kansas

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Former Kansas forward Carlton Bragg reportedly will transfer to Arizona State, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Jeff Goodman of ESPN confirmed the news.

The 6'10" player spent two years with the Jayhawks, averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this past season. He faced inconsistent playing time and only earned 13.8 minutes per game in 2016-17.

Bragg was also suspended for three games during the season due to a drug possession charge.

"This past year didn’t go as well as I thought it would and it’s in my best interest to get a fresh start," he said when announcing his decision to transfer, per Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star.

Despite his struggles in Lawrence, Bragg was a 4-star recruit considered the No. 35 player in the 2015 class, per Scout.com. The big, athletic forward has proved himself as a quality offensive rebounder who can also develop into a quality shooter for his size.

Devils Digest explains the value to Arizona State:

Considering the Sun Devils finished just 15-18 this past season and are now 30-35 in two years under Bobby Hurley, Bragg could play a big role when he steps onto the court.