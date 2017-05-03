Cole Hamels Reportedly Will Miss 8 Weeks with Oblique Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The struggling Texas Rangers have been dealt another blow with Cole Hamels reportedly expected to miss eight weeks due to an oblique injury.

MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported Hamels' injury and expected two-month absence.

Hamels was scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros but was scratched before game time after feeling tightness in his oblique while warming up.

"It's something I've never experienced, I think, ever in my career," Hamels said, per MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan. "What those types of symptoms represent, you just want to be a little more cautious. Ultimately when you get into a game situation, you push even harder, and I think that would lead to a more serious injury that can be avoided."

The Rangers are off to a slow start this season, tied with the Seattle Mariners for last place in the American League West with an 11-16 record.

Hamels has had mixed results in five starts. His 3.03 ERA is solid, but 15 strikeouts and 12 walks in 32.2 innings isn't what the Rangers expect from their No. 2 starter.

With the Houston Astros off to a fast 18-9 start, the Rangers have a lot of ground to make up already and will be operating without one of their top two starting pitchers until late June or early July, depending on how quickly Hamels is able to recover.