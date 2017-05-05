Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 36 EPL Predictions

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United will do battle in a crucial match during Week 36 of the 2016-17 Premier League season, as the two go head-to-head in the race for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils can still qualify for the UEFA Champions League by winning the Europa League, but they will be eyeing a top-four finish, regardless. Arsenal, meanwhile, need to string together some results to end the season, starting with Sunday's outing at the Emirates Stadium.

Here's a look at the schedule for Week 36, complete with TV and live-stream info and predictions:

Premier League Schedule Date Home Away TV Info Live Stream Prediction Friday, May 5 West Ham United Tottenham Hotspur Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) Sky Go, NBC Live 1-2 Saturday, May 6 Manchester City Crystal Palace Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) Sky Go, NBC Live 2-0 Saturday, May 6 Bournemouth Stoke City CNBC (U.S.) NBC Live 1-1 Saturday, May 6 Burnley West Bromwich Albion CNBC (U.S.) NBC Live 1-1 Saturday, May 6 Hull City Sunderland NBCSN (U.S.) NBC Live 2-0 Saturday, May 6 Leicester City Watford NBCSN (U.S.) NBC Live 2-1 Saturday, May 6 Swansea City Everton BT Sport (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) BT Sport app, NBC Live 1-1 Sunday, May 7 Liverpool Southampton Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) Sky Go, NBC Live 2-1 Sunday, May 7 Arsenal Manchester United Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) Sky Go, NBC Live 0-0 Monday, May 8 Chelsea Middlesbrough Sky Sports (UK)/NBCSN (U.S.) Sky Go, NBC Live 3-0 Premierleague.com

To access Sky Go, click here. For the BT Sport app, click here. For NBC Live, click here.

Fans of Arsenal and United were hoping to be battling for the Premier League title by now, but instead, Week 36's marquee fixture will be played by two teams desperate to salvage their season.

The Gunners in particular are in desperate need of a win, with Liverpool, Manchester City and the Red Devils well ahead in the standings in the race for the top four.

Fortunately for manager Arsene Wenger and his troops, United are focused on the Europa League. As shared by the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, manager Jose Mourinho has already said he'll consider resting his best players in the league:

That would be a huge boost for the Gunners, who need to bounce back from an emotional defeat against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs will be in action on Friday, as they travel across London to face West Ham United. The Hammers have been hot and cold this season, but in a local derby, they should find some added motivation to potentially impact the title race.

Paddy Power are excited for the fixture:

Leaders Chelsea will feature on Monday, when they host a desperate Middlesbrough side fighting for their top-flight lives. Boro sit six points behind Hull City, and with just three matches left on the schedule, relegation seems likely.

The team did manage to hold Manchester City to a 2-2 draw last week, though, so Chelsea can't take the visitors for granted.

Southampton will see a lot of familiar faces when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday. Plenty of Saints stars have moved to the Reds in the last few years, but per Goal UK, the visitors have held their own in these matches, despite the departures:

Swansea City will host Everton in a crucial battle for their Premier League survival on Saturday evening, while Hull entertain Sunderland earlier in the day.