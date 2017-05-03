Gonzalo Higuain Double Leads Juventus to 2-0 UCL Win over as Monaco

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain gave Juventus a huge advantage in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against AS Monaco, scoring twice to give the Bianconeri a 2-0 away win.

The Bianconeri opened the scoring in the first half with a devastating counter, and Higuain bagged his second goal after the break. Per ESPN Stats & Info, it had been some time since a Juventus player scored twice in a single match at this stage of the competition:

With two goals away from home, Juventus have one foot in the final, where they're likely to meet Real Madrid.

Here's a look at the Monaco XI, which didn't feature Benjamin Mendy:

Juventus left Juan Cuadrado on the bench and opted to start both Andrea Barzagli and Dani Alves on the right side:

The Italians took control of the ball early and found plenty of success out wide, where Alex Sandro and Alves took on makeshift full-back Nabil Dirar and Djibril Sidibe, who prefers to play on the right but was forced to the left to cope with Mendy's absence.

Alves nearly picked out Higuain after a wonderful ball into the box from Miralem Pjanic, and the Brazilian fired the first shot on goal into the arms of Danijel Subasic. On the other side of the pitch, Kylian Mbappe was left wide open to attempt a header, but Gianluigi Buffon was positioned perfectly to make the stop.

The youngster went closer shortly after following a smart attack, but once again, Buffon showed he's still among the best in the world at his position. Vince Van Genechten of Het Nieuwsblad was impressed:

Monaco had a great spell in which they really hurt Juventus, but the Bianconeri stood firm and grabbed an all-important away goal on the counter. Alves went on a surging run before cutting the ball back into the box with a lovely back-heel, and Higuain smashed the ball home with a first-time finish.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson loved the effort:

Monaco almost responded immediately, with Higuain pushing a free-kick just out of reach of the forwards waiting to guide the ball home. Paulo Dybala tested Subasic with a late free-kick before the official called for half-time.

The hosts came out with renewed intensity in the second half, and Buffon had to make a stop to deny Radamel Falcao after just two minutes. Claudio Marchisio wasted a huge chance on the other side of the pitch, blasting a shot into the feet of Subasic, with the goal begging.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Chances came fast and furious, and it was Juventus who doubled their lead. Dybala again started the move, with Alves lofting a ball perfectly into the path of Higuain, who doubled his tally.

B/R Football weighed in on the match:

Giorgio Chiellini was lucky to get away with an accidental elbow that hit Falcao square in the face, the Italian knowing he made a mistake and not protesting his yellow card.

Juventus showed their experience as the second half wore on, as the Italians expertly took all momentum out of the match, leading to little action of note.

Cuadrado's introduction gave the Bianconeri an extra threat on the counter, while Monaco pushed for a goal of their own. Valere Germain went close with a header, but once again, Buffon stood firm, preserving his clean sheet.

The return leg will be played in Turin in one week.