La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 36 Predictions

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Barcelona and Real Madrid continue their tussle at the top of La Liga as the Spanish giants face Villarreal and Granada, respectively, on Saturday.

The El Clasico pair are tied on 81 points each, with Barca at the top of the standings due to their superior head-to-head record but having played a game more.

Any slip in results could be fatal for either team as the championship race rushes to its conclusion in the coming weeks.

Here are the next week of fixtures from Spain's top division:

2017 La Liga: Latest Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions Date Match Live Stream Prediction Friday, May 5 Sevilla vs. Real Sociedad Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 2-1 Saturday, May 6 Sporting Gijon vs. Las Palmas Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 1-1 Saturday, May 6 Atletico Madrid vs. Eibar Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 2-1 Saturday, May 6 Barcelona vs. Villarreal Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 3-1 Saturday, May 6 Granada vs. Real Madrid Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 2-4 Sunday, May 7 Alaves vs. Athletic Bilbao Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 2-2 Sunday, May 7 Valencia vs. Osasuna Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 2-0 Sunday, May 7 Deportivo La Coruna vs. Espanyol Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 1-1 Sunday, May 7 Malaga vs. Celta Vigo Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 2-0 Monday, May 8 Leganes vs. Real Betis Sky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.) 1-0 Sky Sports

To access Sky Go, click here. For beIN Sports Connect, click here

Barcelona vs. Villarreal

fotopress/Getty Images

The resilience of Villarreal will provide Barca with a true test at the Camp Nou, but manager Luis Enrique is still fighting to tasting title success in his final weeks in charge.

The coach will be desperate to retain the La Liga crown as the Blaugrana watch on with envy as the Madrid clubs compete in the UEFA Champions League.

FourFourTwo reported Andres Iniesta is set to return to the first team after missing the local derby against Espanyol through injury.

Barcelona's official Twitter account provided footage of the midfielder back in training:

The Yellow Submarine's consistency has been superb this season, and they have deserved their fifth-placed position in La Liga.

Five victories in their previous six league matches prove they are finishing the campaign with purpose, and they will be highly motivated to stop Barca in their tracks on Saturday.

Prediction: Barca win 3-1

Granada vs. Real Madrid

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Real know that having an inferior head-to-head record to Barca, they must continue to gain three points in every match until the end of the season to stay ahead of their rivals.

The team's continued participation in the Champions League will stretch resources in the Spanish capital, and there could be the temptation to rotate the first team.

Cristiano Ronaldo's potency knows no bounds, and the forward has scored 20 goals in 26 La Liga games this season, according to WhoScored.com.

Granada have suffered a painful campaign at the bottom end of the division, and a swift exit from La Liga is assured.

The hosts have won just four league games all season long, and struggle to be a credible opponent at the highest level of the Spanish game.

Prediction: Real win 4-2