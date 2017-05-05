    La Liga Fixtures 2017: Schedule, Live Stream and Week 36 Predictions

    May 5, 2017

    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
    Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

    Barcelona and Real Madrid continue their tussle at the top of La Liga as the Spanish giants face Villarreal and Granada, respectively, on Saturday.

    The El Clasico pair are tied on 81 points each, with Barca at the top of the standings due to their superior head-to-head record but having played a game more.

    Any slip in results could be fatal for either team as the championship race rushes to its conclusion in the coming weeks.

    Here are the next week of fixtures from Spain's top division:

    2017 La Liga: Latest Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions
    DateMatchLive StreamPrediction
    Friday, May 5Sevilla vs. Real SociedadSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)2-1
    Saturday, May 6Sporting Gijon vs. Las PalmasSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)1-1
    Saturday, May 6Atletico Madrid vs. EibarSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)2-1
    Saturday, May 6Barcelona vs. VillarrealSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)3-1
    Saturday, May 6Granada vs. Real MadridSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)2-4
    Sunday, May 7Alaves vs. Athletic BilbaoSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)2-2
    Sunday, May 7Valencia vs. OsasunaSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)2-0
    Sunday, May 7Deportivo La Coruna vs. EspanyolSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)1-1
    Sunday, May 7Malaga vs. Celta VigoSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)2-0
    Monday, May 8Leganes vs. Real BetisSky Go (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (U.S.)1-0
    Barcelona vs. Villarreal 

    VILLARREAL, SPAIN - APRIL 28: Roberto Soldado of Villarreal celebrates after scoring the first goal during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Sporting de Gijon at Estadio de la Ceramica on April 28, 2017 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by fo
    fotopress/Getty Images

    The resilience of Villarreal will provide Barca with a true test at the Camp Nou, but manager Luis Enrique is still fighting to tasting title success in his final weeks in charge.

    The coach will be desperate to retain the La Liga crown as the Blaugrana watch on with envy as the Madrid clubs compete in the UEFA Champions League.

    FourFourTwo reported Andres Iniesta is set to return to the first team after missing the local derby against Espanyol through injury.

    Barcelona's official Twitter account provided footage of the midfielder back in training:

    The Yellow Submarine's consistency has been superb this season, and they have deserved their fifth-placed position in La Liga.

    Five victories in their previous six league matches prove they are finishing the campaign with purpose, and they will be highly motivated to stop Barca in their tracks on Saturday.

    Prediction: Barca win 3-1

    Granada vs. Real Madrid

    Real Madrid's portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match Real Madrid vs Atletico de Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 2, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / OSCAR DEL POZO
    OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

    Real know that having an inferior head-to-head record to Barca, they must continue to gain three points in every match until the end of the season to stay ahead of their rivals.

    The team's continued participation in the Champions League will stretch resources in the Spanish capital, and there could be the temptation to rotate the first team.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's potency knows no bounds, and the forward has scored 20 goals in 26 La Liga games this season, according to WhoScored.com.

    Granada have suffered a painful campaign at the bottom end of the division, and a swift exit from La Liga is assured.

    The hosts have won just four league games all season long, and struggle to be a credible opponent at the highest level of the Spanish game.

    Prediction: Real win 4-2