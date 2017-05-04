New England Patriots' Remaining Post-Draft Priority List

3 of 5

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Patriots made it through the draft and Jimmy Garoppolo is still on the roster. The most coveted backup in all of professional sports should now spend the 2017 season in New England.

The next step for the Patriots, however, is to figure out if he is worth keeping around beyond 2017 and at what price. The team has already decided he is valuable—hence the fact he wasn't traded away during the draft—but is he worth keeping next season on a high-dollar deal or the franchise tag?

This is something New England may be able to determine over the next few months, based on Garoppolo's work and performance in OTAs and training camp. His continued development will be key here.

"He's getting better and better. I mean, he's learning from the best one (Brady), and he works hard and he's getting better," safety Patrick Chung said, per Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. "He's always been good. Now, he can be a guy. Hopefully he keeps that going."

Many might not see this as a priority because the Patriots have a whole year to figure this out, right? Well, getting a handle on Garoppolo's future now would yield many benefits.

For one, the team would be able to tailor its offseason to fit the future. If Garoppolo is the future at quarterback, use training camp and the preseason to develop him. If he isn't, focus on preparing Jacoby Brissett to take over the backup role.

Figuring things out now would also allow the Patriots to potentially trade Garoppolo before the start of the season if there is an injury elsewhere in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles got a first- and a fourth-round pick for Sam Bradford before the start of the 2016 season. What might New England get for a guy who seemed to be worth a first-rounder during the draft?

Assuming Brady stays healthy and Garoppolo doesn't see the field during the regular season, the next few months might be the only chance the Patriots have to determine if Garoppolo should be handed an extension before next offseason.