Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson Talk Richmond Collision on Junior's Podcast

Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

After getting unintentionally hit by Jimmie Johnson during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. had his Hendrick Motorsports teammate on his podcast to talk about the incident Wednesday.

According to NASCAR.com's Pat DeCola, Johnson said on the Dale Jr. Download podcast that he was preoccupied with his water bottle and didn't realize Earnhardt was there when he hit him.

"I think we were both pretty shocked. ... I clearly came out to the wall with all intentions to have the entire race track to myself," Johnson said.

While the situation caused Earnhardt to finish 30th, he held no ill will toward his teammate:

"[You and I are] all good. Fans think that whenever we have a run-in that we're going to get mad at each other, but teammates don't get mad at each other too often. ... As wild as it was, I knew it was a mistake. I knew it wasn't like he just wasn't giving me room. I knew how hard we hit, and I was like, 'He didn't even know I was there.'"

Johnson was able to salvage an 11th-place finish and sits eighth in the points standings.

From a playoff perspective, Johnson is tied for first with Brad Keselowski since their two wins apiece lead the series.

Earnhardt has struggled, though, and sits in 24th place.

The 2017 season will be Junior's final full campaign in the NASCAR Cup Series, as he announced last week that he is set to retire at the conclusion of the season.

While Johnson is a seven-time Cup Series champion, Earnhardt is still searching for the first points title of his career.

Despite the lack of a championship, Junior has 26 career Cup Series wins to his credit, and he has been voted NASCAR's most popular driver every year since 2003.