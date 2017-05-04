Pittsburgh Steelers' Remaining Post-Draft Priority List

3 of 5

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With the 2017 draft class so strong at tight end, the Steelers' depth chart seemingly weak and the team being linked to numerous prospects—both of the early- and later-round varieties—it came as a surprise that Pittsburgh used no picks to help bolster the position.

Instead, the Steelers seem content to stand pat with the veterans they were carrying before the draft (as well as the addition of two undrafted rookies as of now), which belies something else—trust in the continued development of 2015 draft pick Jesse James and in the health of Ladarius Green, a free-agent signing from 2016.

James caught just 39 passes on 60 targets last year for 338 yards and three scores, but he could see his role in the passing game increase this year.

That also seems to be the case for Green. He appeared in only six games last year due to two different injuries but made the most of his playing time, with his 18 catches on 34 targets yielding 304 yards and one score.

Green was a participant in this week's voluntary workouts, a sign that his health is stable enough for him to be cleared for physical activity and potentially hinting at him finally breaking out as the receiving-first tight end the Steelers signed a year ago.

The established depth behind the two hasn't changed, with David Johnson returning as a blocking tight end and Xavier Grimble as a passing-game contributor. The latter had 11 catches worth 110 yards and two scores last year, and it's possible that the Steelers feel confident in him as an understudy for Green in particular.

But the two undrafted players also need to be watched. Pitt's Scott Orndoff, is more of a blocking-type (and a threat to Johnson), but he did have a good 2016 season as a receiver as well, with 35 catches for 574 yards and five scores. Ryan Malleck, from Virginia Tech, also has receiving skills, and he had 21 catches for 289 yards and two scores while paired up with starter Bucky Hodges.

This group of six seems like more than enough tight ends for the Steelers, but there are caveats regarding James' continuing on-field improvement and Green staying healthy. It will take a full summer of training camp and preseason games to figure out if eschewing tight end in the draft was the best strategy for the Steelers.