Richard Pitino, Minnesota Agree to Contract Extension Through 2022

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The University of Minnesota announced Wednesday that it added one year to head men's basketball coach Richard Pitino's contract, which will keep him under contract through the 2021-22 season.

Pitino is 75-61 in four seasons with the Golden Gophers, and he led them to the NCAA tournament in 2016-17.

According to GopherSports.com, Pitino explained his decision to accept the extension: "I am extremely grateful to be the head coach at such a prestigious university. My family and I love living in the Twin Cities and look forward to continuing to build a strong men's basketball program on and off the court. I have loved getting to know and working with [athletic director] Mark Coyle this past year. Mark and President [Eric] Kaler's commitment to athletics is second to none. The future of Gopher basketball is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it."

Prior to Pitino's arrival in 2013, Minnesota reached the NCAA tourney three times in six seasons under Tubby Smith.

While the Golden Gophers failed to reach the tournament in each of Pitino's first three seasons, they won the NIT in his inaugural season and went from 8-23 in 2015-16 to 24-10 last season.

The 34-year-old Pitino is the son of Louisville head men's basketball coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Rick Pitino.

He served as associate head coach under his father at Louisville for one season before spending one season as head coach at Florida International.

Pitino is one of the fastest-rising, young coaches in college basketball, and Minnesota's performance in 2016-17 suggests he is in charge of a team on the rise as well.