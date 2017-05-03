49ers Owner Jed York Says He Would 'Love To' Have Dinner with Jim Harbaugh

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Three years after Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers unceremoniously parted ways, team owner Jed York says he would love to meet with the Michigan Wolverines head coach.

Speaking to Peter King on an episode of The MMQB podcast (via Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press), York had this to say about wanting to meet with Harbaugh:

I actually talked to his brother John briefly at the owners' meeting and he said, 'You know, you guys need to get together some time and have dinner,' and I said, 'I'd love to do that. I'd love to get together. And I think enough time has kind of passed where you can let whatever issues were there be buried and just truly be thankful for three great years when nobody expected us -- certainly in 2011 -- to beat the Saints the way we did, to get close and, you know, be two muffed punts away from going to a Super Bowl in 2011.

The relationship between Harbaugh, York and former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke was well-documented for the way it ended after the 2014 season.

During an appearance on Tim Kawakami's TK podcast in February, Harbaugh joked about deserving an award for lasting four years in San Francisco.

"I think we did set a record for coaching there the longest under the present ownership," he said, via Andrew Joseph of USA Today. "I take pride in that. Maybe there should be an endurance medal—a courage medal—for that."

Harbaugh coached the 49ers from 2011 to 2014, leading the team to three straight NFC championship games and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII. The 49ers announced after the 2014 season a mutual parting of ways with Harbaugh, who has since gone on to become head coach at the University of Michigan.

However, in a 2015 appearance on Kawakami's podcast (via USA Today's Simon Samano) Harbaugh said the 49ers essentially fired him: "Yes, I was told I wouldn’t be the coach any more. And then…you can call it 'mutual,' I mean, I wasn't going to put the 49ers in the position to have a coach that they didn't want any more."

The 49ers have gone 7-25 in two seasons since Harbaugh left. The team is on its third head coach in three years with Kyle Shanahan taking over after it fired Jim Tomsula following the 2015 campaign and Chip Kelly after last season.