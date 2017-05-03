Red Sox Considering Lifetime Ban for Fans for Racism After Adam Jones Incident

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said Wednesday the team is considering possible punishments—including a lifetime ban—for fans who direct racial epithets at MLB players.

"We want to make sure that our fans know, and the market knows, that offensive language, racial taunts, slurs are unacceptable," Kennedy said, per the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato. "If you do it, you're going to be ejected. If you do it, you're going to be subject to having your tickets revoked for a year, maybe for life. We're going to look at that. We haven't made any firm decisions, but it just can't happen."

The comments come after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said he "was called the N-word a handful of times" during the Orioles' 5-2 victory Monday, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia said Tuesday that in his 17-year MLB career, only in Boston has he heard the "N-word" directed toward him, per Newsday's Erik Boland. Sabathia added that black players in the league have come to expect a level of racism when they play in Boston.

Kennedy also said he and Red Sox principal owner John W. Henry spoke with members of the Red Sox, who told them they "have heard inappropriate remarks in this ballpark, in other ballparks," per Mastrodonato.

In an interview with WEEI Tuesday, Kennedy said Fenway Park security personnel ejected 34 fans from the stadium, including a fan who threw a bag of peanuts at Jones, during Monday's game.