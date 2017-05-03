IPL Results 2017: Pune Move Closer to Play-Offs with Win over Kolkata

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Rising Pune Supergiant took a major step toward Indian Premier League play-off qualification on Wednesday, beating Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets.

The win widens the gap between Pune and Kings XI Punjab, the next team in the standings. With just over 10 days of group-stage action remaining, things are looking up for the IPL's top four.

Here's a look at the current standings:

IPL Standings Team PL W L D N/R PTS NET RR Mumbai Indians 10 8 2 0 0 16 +0.427 Kolkata Knight Riders 11 7 4 0 0 14 +0.725 Rising Pune Supergiant 11 7 4 0 0 14 -0.123 Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 6 4 0 1 13 +0.659 Kings XI Punjab 9 4 5 0 0 8 +0.228 Delhi Daredevils 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.094 Gujarat Lions 10 3 7 0 0 6 -0.323 Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 2 8 0 1 5 -1.441 ESPN Cricinfo

The schedule for the upcoming matches:

IPL Schedule Date Time Home Away Thursday, May 4 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Gujarat Lions Friday, May 5 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Saturday, May 6 11:30 p.m./ 4 p.m. local/ 6:30 a.m. ET Hyderabad Sunrisers Rising Pune Supergiant Saturday, May 6 3:30 p.m. BST/8 p.m. local/10:30 a.m. ET Delhi Daredevils Mumbai Indians IPLT20.com

Rising Pune Supergiant vs. Kolkata Knight Riders

Pune, 158-6 (Tripathi 93, Stokes 14) beat Kolkata, 155-8 (Pandey 37, De Grandhomme 36) by four wickets (with four balls remaining).

Rahul Tripathi was the big hero for the visitors, who boosted their play-off chances tremendously with a win over in-form Kolkata at Eden Gardens.

Tripathi scored 93 from 52 to get the chase off to a fast start and kept his knock going until the final overs when he was caught. As shared by ESPN Cricinfo's Freddie Wilde, he continued his dominance in the Powerplay:

Daniel Christian scored the winning runs in the final over with a massive six, capping off a good chase that got into a bit of trouble toward the end.

Knight Riders had opened with a sloppy innings, which saw Manish Pandey, Colin de Grandhomme and Suryakumar Yadav all go for more than 30 but the final total rest at a mere 155. For once, the team's big hitters, like Gautam Gambhir and Yusuf Pathan, came up short.

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

Kolkata's bowlers are renowned for their ability to take wickets, however, and they lived up to the lofty expectations on Wednesday. With the exception of Tripathi, Ben Stokes (14 from 15) and Ajinkya Rahane (11 from nine), none of the Pune batsmen scored in double digits, and the latter two didn't set the world alight, either.

But thanks to Tripathi's near-century, it didn't matter. The 26-year-old powered the chase by himself, and while his fellow batsmen slowed down even further in the final overs to add some drama to the match, the visitors got it done in the end.

The win vaults Pune into third place, level on points with Kolkata. Both sides seem destined for the play-offs, with the gap between the top four and the other teams significant, both in level of play and points in the standings.