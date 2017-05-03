Paul Pogba, Eric Bailly Cleared to Return from Injuries vs. Celta Vigo

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed both Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly are fit to feature in the crucial UEFA Europa League match against Celta Vigo on Thursday.

The club's official Twitter account shared the news:

Pogba missed out on the Premier League match against Swansea City, while Bailly limped off the pitch just over an hour into the match.

The two have played crucial roles for the Red Devils this season, with Pogba acting as a calming force in midfield and Bailly leading the defence. The Europa League presents United with their best chance of qualifying for next year's UEFA Champions League, an important goal for the club.

United have been hit hard by injuries of late, but the return of both Pogba and Bailly should give the side the upper hand against an opportunistic Celta Vigo squad.