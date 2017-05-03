    Reuben Foster's NFL Draft Slide Reportedly Due to Shoulder Injury

    May 3, 2017

    TUSCALOOSA, AL - APRIL 18: Reuben Foster #10 of the Crimson team reacts to a play during the University of Alabama Crimson Tide A-day spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers selected Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft last week to stop an extended slide that was reportedly due to concerns about shoulder problems.

    On Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported sources said the condition "worried teams and could jeopardize his rookie season." It even caused some front offices to remove him from their draft board.

         

