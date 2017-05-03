Christian Hackenberg, Josh McCown, Bryce Petty Competing to Be Jets Starting QB

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown expects the starting job to be up for grabs in the offseason with the departure of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Regarding the QB battle, McCown told reporters, "It's full competition between the three," alluding to himself, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg, per SportsNet New York's Ralph Vacchiano.

Whomever head coach Todd Bowles selects will likely illustrate the team's priorities in 2017.

If Bowles wants to contend for the playoffs, he may rely on McCown, who has the most experience out of the three quarterbacks. Should Bowles have an eye toward the future, developing Hackenberg would be the best option.

Team owner Woody Johnson said Tuesday he isn't demanding the Jets reach the postseason in order for Bowles to keep his job. Instead, he'll be satisfied if he's "[seeing] progress," according to Newsday's Bob Glauber.

McCown has appeared in just 11 games the last two years, throwing for 3,209 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He'll also turn 38 in July. There isn't much long-term benefit to making McCown the starting quarterback.

Petty started four games in 2016 and threw for 809 yards, three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also had minus-414 DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), third-worst of any quarterback in the league, per Football Outsiders. Starting Petty arguably wouldn't be much better than going with McCown.

Especially after they didn't draft a quarterback, the Jets might as well give Hackenberg meaningful playing time to see if he's good enough to lead the offense for years to come.

The New York Daily News' Brian Costello speculated the Jets may opt for McCown at the start of the regular season and replace him with Hackenberg by Halloween.