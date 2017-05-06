Ultimate Arsenal Premier League XI vs. Ultimate Manchester United XI

Ultimate Arsenal Premier League XI vs. Ultimate Manchester United XIMay 6, 2017
Arsenal and Manchester United meet this weekend battling for fourth place and Champions League qualification.
It was not always thus: This fixture was once the undisputed glamour tie of the Premier League, with the two teams regularly tussling over the title. There have been some glorious players at both clubs since the league's advent, so in this piece we decided to pit their best Premier League XIs against each other to determine the strongest possible outfit.
The team lines up in a 4-4-2—the formation that brought both clubs the majority of their Premier League success. Read on to discover who made the lineup for each side, and who forces their way into the ultimate combined XI.
Goalkeeper: David Seaman vs. Peter Schmeichel
Peter Schmeichel and David Seaman certainly rank among the greatest goalkeepers of the Premier League era. Both were stoppers of the highest quality, and the ultimate testament to their ability is the difficulty both clubs had in finding long-term replacements.
When Schmeichel left United, Sir Alex Ferguson experimented with a string of disappointing 'keepers before eventually signing veteran Edwin van der Sar.
Arsenal were fortunate to recruit Jens Lehmann as a short-term replacement for Seaman, but once the German left they too embarked on a difficult spell with the likes of Manuel Almunia and Lukasz Fabianski failing to convince in the No. 1 spot.
Verdict: It's a close one, but Champions League winner and five-time domestic champion Schmeichel just about gets the nod. His intimidating physical presence and leadership qualities from the back give him the edge over the slightly more passive Seaman.
Right-Back: Bacary Sagna vs. Gary Neville
Neither of these players were spectacular, but both were reliable performers. Bacary Sagna must go down as one of Arsene Wenger's most astute signings. Having been plucked from Auxerre as a relative unknown, he quickly established himself as a competent right-back during his seven-year spell in north London. Sagna is arguably one of the finest defenders Arsenal have had that failed to lift the Premier League title.
Gary Neville was part of United's esteemed Class of 92, and as well as being a highly accomplished defender he was also an underrated footballer and impressive leader.
Verdict: Neville's extraordinary medal collection means he makes the cut ahead of the unfortunate Sagna.
Centre-Back: Sol Campbell vs. Jaap Stam
These two were both giants who dominated the defence in their respective teams.
When Sol Campbell crossed the north London divide from Tottenham to Arsenal, he did so in search of silverware—and got his wish by claiming a domestic double in his first season.
Dutch defender Jaam Stam was only with Manchester United for three years but won the league title in every single one of those seasons.
Verdict: Campbell's longevity in the Premier League makes him the pick here. It's a close call, but the former England international's claim is impossible to ignore.
Centre-Back: Tony Adams vs. Rio Ferdinand
Tony Adams was Mr. Arsenal—a remarkable leader and an outstanding defender. He was Arsenal's skipper well before the Premier League even started, but he showed remarkable adaptability to continue playing until 2002.
Rio Ferdinand was, at one stage, the most expensive player in British football. He justified the expense by winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League.
Verdict: For all Adams' defensive nous, Ferdinand has to be in this team.
Left-Back: Ashley Cole vs. Patrice Evra
Arsenal fans may not take kindly to the inclusion of Ashley Cole, who burnt his bridges with the club when he switched to Chelsea. However, he was a very good full-back for the Gunners and a vital part of the Invincibles team of 2004.
Patrice Evra edges out Denis Irwin as Manchester United's choice at left-back. The Frenchman's pace and ability to drive forward makes him a worthy rival to Cole.
Verdict: Although the majority of his Premier League success was achieved with Chelsea, Cole is still good enough for this side.
Right Wing: Alexis Sanchez vs. Cristiano Ronaldo
You have to be a pretty special player to keep David Beckham out of Manchester United's ultimate Premier League XI. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is just that special. He could have filled a variety of roles in this team, but right wing is where his United career began and where first excelled in English football.
Alexis Sanchez is not really a right-winger, but we had to find a place for the Chilean in Arsenal's best XI. He is one of the few current players who could genuinely have held his own among Wenger's title-winning sides.
Verdict: It would be a crime to leave Ronaldo out of this team.
Central Midfield: Patrick Vieira vs. Roy Keane
For years, this was a battle for supremacy that dominated the Premier League. Arsenal's clashes with Manchester United were made all the more enthralling by the individual duels of Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane.
Both were destroyers who could play. Both were also natural winners and leaders. They remain two of the Premier League's most iconic players.
Verdict: It's almost impossible to choose between the two, but Vieira was a more technically rounded player and so subsequently edges his great rival out of the side.
Central Midfield: Cesc Fabregas vs. Paul Scholes
Here we have two of the finest playmakers in Premier League history. While Paul Scholes was a pure academy product, Cesc Fabregas was pinched from Barcelona in his mid-teens. However, both midfielders broke into their respective sides as youngsters and immediately impressed with their creativity and intelligence.
They're an interesting comparison, as Scholes' style was arguably more akin to the Spanish manner of playing typified by Fabregas than most English players.
Verdict: As masterful as Fabregas was, Scholes' goal threat makes him more dangerous.
Left Wing: Robert Pires vs. Ryan Giggs
Robert Pires played an instrumental role in Arsenal's title wins of 2002 and 2004. His link-up on the left-hand side with Ashley Cole and Thierry Henry was particularly devastating. While the other two would drift wide, he would burst infield and almost operate as a second No. 10.
For most of his Manchester United career, Ryan Giggs was a pure winger. He retired as the most decorated player in Premier League history, with an incredible 13 title wins to his name.
Verdict: Sorry, Arsenal fans—it has to be Giggs. His record will most likely never be surpassed.
Striker: Dennis Bergkamp vs. Eric Cantona
What a conundrum this is. Eric Cantona and Dennis Bergkamp were two players who completely transformed the fortunes and indeed the very identity of their respective clubs.
Cantona gave United a swagger they had previously lacked under Sir Alex Ferguson, and more than that he instilled a culture of perfectionism and competitiveness that helped propel them to their success throughout the 1990s.
Bergkamp brought Arsenal style and aesthetic excellence. He helped transform the Gunners into a beautiful team.
Verdict: Few players in the Premier League have had quite such an extraordinary impact as Cantona managed at United. It's a difficult one, but Bergkamp must begin on the bench.
Striker: Thierry Henry vs. Ruud Van Nistelrooy
Here we have two of the most lethal goalscorers in Premier League history.
They were, however, very different players: Ruud van Nistelrooy was a pure penalty-box player, whereas Thierry Henry seemed to take pleasure in involving himself in Arsenal's intricate approach play.
Verdict: Henry was the superior all-round player, yet he was still capable of matching Van Nistelrooy's clinical finishing. He has to start.
Overall Result
If you fielded all these players at the peak of their powers, the game could go either way—such was the talent on show and likely fine margins between them.
But we have to find a winner, and United claimed victory in seven of these matchups, to Arsenal's four.
It's another title for the Red Devils.