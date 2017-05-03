Woman Grazed By Stray Bullet During Cardinals Game

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

A female fan watching Tuesday night's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium was grazed on the arm by a stray bullet.

The Cardinals released a statement on the incident on Wednesday, per Mike Axisa of CBS Sports:

"We are aware of an incident last night in which a fan reported being struck by a stray bullet that presumably originated from outside of the stadium. The fan was treated for an abrasion and a bruise on her arm at First Aid and released. She was interviewed by police who are investigating the matter. There is nothing more important than the safety of our fans, and the Cardinals are grateful that no one was seriously injured. We will be sharing more information with the media as further details emerge."

On Wednesday, Christine Byers of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police sources said a call was received for shots fired near the stadium around the same time as the incident. The victim was treated for "minor injuries" inside the stadium.

Police sources also told Byers the call for shots fired came less than a mile from Busch Stadium. So the bullet could have come from an individual firing into the air, but that theory hasn't been confirmed.

No further information about the situation, including where the woman was sitting and the exact nature of her injuries, was immediately released. Neither the St. Louis Police Department nor the Cardinals provided an official statement as of early Wednesday afternoon.

The Cardinals scored a 2-1 victory Tuesday to level their overall record at 13-13. The Brewers fell to 14-14 with the loss against their NL Central rivals.

St. Louis and Milwaukee have two games left in their current series. Next up is a game Wednesday night before the four-game set concludes Thursday afternoon.