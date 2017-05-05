Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester City's hopes of UEFA Champions League qualification rest on their final matches in the Premier League this season, as the hosts welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

The Sky Blues lie only one point ahead of Manchester United in the latest standings, and any slip at this point could see the club miss out on their European objective.

Palace have produced a magnificent run of form against superior opposition in recent weeks, and the Eagles are now six points above the relegation zone.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Saturday, May 6

Time: 12:30 p.m. BST/ 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports 1 (UK only), NBC (U.S. only)

Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports Live

Team News and Preview

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The opening season of Pep Guardiola's tenure as manager has been an inconsistent affair as the Spanish coach learns to balance his tactics against the power and pace of English football.

The Sky Blues have appeared motivated in attack as they slice through teams, but the Manchester team have not been consistent in defence despite the high-profile capture of John Stones last summer.

Palace could provide a perfect storm at the Etihad, with their direct style exposing City's biggest weaknesses.

Eagles boss Sam Allardyce has once again produced a magical response to the threat of relegation.

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Christian Benteke has found his best form, and the Belgian striker has scored 14 times in the Premier League this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Palace have a long list of injuries ahead of the fixture, with Yohan Cabaye, James Tomkins and Pape Soure all doubtful, per City's official website. Scott Dann, Connor Wickham and Mamadou Sakho will not make the trip north.

The return of Gabriel Jesus gives Guardiola a fresh option at the point of the attack, and the Brazilian is certainly a real prospect who could take the league by storm next year.

According to City's website (h/t Allan Valente of Sky Sports), Jesus said he was "sad" that he missed vital chances in City's previous game, away at Middlesbrough.

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The player said:

After being out for three months, I am tired. In my case I am still not 100 per cent fit, so I missed so many chances and I am sad for that. I am learning that every game in the Premier League is really difficult and we know how difficult it is going to be until the end of the season. We controlled the game and missed so many chances, but at least we got a point and that is what matters.

There can be no more errors from City as the Premier League run-in goes down to the wire.

Per City's website, goalkeeper Claudio Bravo will be unavailable for the game after sustaining a calf injury in the Manchester derby.

Palace have proved to be formidable opponents against strong opposition having beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United's focus on the UEFA Europa League could offer Guardiola breathing space in the final weeks of the campaign, but City will want to finish with conviction before they conclude their planning for next term.