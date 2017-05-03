    Nene Fined for Dewayne Dedmon Altercation That Resulted in Ejection vs. Spurs

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 1: Nene Hilario #42 of the Houston Rockets goes to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during Game One of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs on May 1, 2017 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photos by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

    The NBA announced Wednesday it fined Houston Rockets center Nene $15,000 for grabbing the throat of San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon. 

    The incident occurred during the end of the third quarter in the Rockets' 126-99 win Monday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

    Officials ejected Nene and assessed technical fouls to Dedmon and James Harden for their roles in the altercation.

    Nene's fine matches the punishment given to Bradley Beal for a similar incident. The Washington Wizards guard briefly reached for the throat of Orlando Magic Evan Fournier during a regular-season game in November.

    A suspension was always unlikely for Nene, but Houston will feel relieved nonetheless that he'll be available for Game 3 Wednesday night. The Brazilian big man has been a valuable role player for the Rockets in the postseason.

    In six playoff games, Nene is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.